Eminently quotable: 'We anticipated a quicker recovery than what we saw'

"The increase in cases is likely due to the continuing emergence of the omicron variant in North Dakota. Other countries and states have experienced a rapid growth in case reports, and we anticipate that our cases will continue to increase in our state."

-- Kirby Kruger, head of the state Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, on another surge in COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.

q q q

“The most telling of the entire situation is the fact that officers issued two code red requests and a Signal 100, requesting the assistance of every available officer in the state. This has never been done in North Dakota history.”

-- U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor, in dismissing a lawsuit brought by Dakota Access Pipeline demonstrators alleging excessive use of force by police at a protest site in November 2016. Traynor concluded that police acted reasonably.

q q q

"We've seen a pretty decent recovery from the extremely low rig count and frack crew numbers that we saw this time one year ago. I think we anticipated a quicker recovery than what we saw, so it's a little concerning."

-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, detailing how uncertainty surrounding the Biden administration's plans for federal leasing, emissions and the Dakota Access Pipeline is "tamping down" the oil industry's recovery from coronavirus pandemic lows.

q q q

"It establishes clearly that records in possession of a public entity are public records -- absent any specific exemptions -- even if the person submitting those records didn’t intend them to be. It also establishes that agreements between companies about nondisclosure are only good between those companies, and does not affect those records once in the public domain."

-- North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald, on a judge's ruling that thousands of documents held by the state relating to security during Dakota Access Pipeline construction are public and subject to the state's open records law.

q q q

"We think we can actually kind of stop another revolving door that we've created. We save a lot of lives with Narcan, but we also lose people once they walk out ... they are now at more risk for a successful fatal overdose."

-- Heartview Foundation Executive Director Kurt Snyder, on a federal grant that will in part place Heartview employees in hospital emergency rooms to move people with addiction into treatment services.

q q q

“It’s kind of an unknown. These are big turbines and we don’t know for sure what it’s going to cost when they start being deconstructed.”

-- State Public Service Commissioner Randy Christmann, during debate about the best method for dismantling turbines at the end of a wind farm's life.

q q q

“I can’t control the weather, so I don’t let it control me. You just have to deal with what the good Lord gives you.”

-- Watford City area farmer/rancher Howdy Lawlar, who also is a volunteer firefighter, reflecting on last year's prolonged drought and extensive wildfires.

q q q

"We hope to have that process completed before the end of January and have an appointment."

-- Karl Lembke, chairman of the District 47 GOP, which needs to fill a legislative vacancy created by the death of longtime Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck.

