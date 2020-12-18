Eminently quotable: 'Today’s the day we go on offense'

"We would ask citizens to be a good witness and not take enforcement action."
-- Bismarck Police Officer Lynn Wanner, after a person fired shots at the tires of a truck driven by a suspected shoplifter at Lowe's.
q q q
“The court acknowledged law enforcement officers may lawfully use less-lethal munitions to control crowds when they are unlawfully in areas they are commanded to leave.”
-- Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, after a federal judge threw out one of three lawsuits alleging excessive force by law officers during Dakota Access Pipeline protests in 2016 and 2017.
q q q
"If folks are starting to come back with those positive results because of attending or being around over 150 other people, it doesn't bode well for us to start in January at this point."
-- House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, on the prospects for the 2021 Legislature after COVID-19 cases surfaced following legislators' three-day organizational session earlier this month.
q q q
"Sad."
-- Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, who was not able to fulfill his role as a presidential elector due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
q q q
“Today’s the day we go on offense.”
-- Sanford Health Bismarck President Michael LeBeau, as COVID-19 vaccinations got underway.
q q q
"What a historic and exciting day. Today we enter a new stage of hope."
-- CHI St. Alexius Health President Kurt Schley, as COVID-19 vaccinations began at the Bismarck hospital.
q q q
"This was like the last horizon. This is a groundbreaking, huge win for the entire industry."
-- Mike Calise, president of the Americas at Tritium, which is working with ZEF Energy to install fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in North Dakota.
q q q
“Our goal is to educate. That’s the best way to learn what the governor is after.”
-- Bismarck Police Sgt. Noah Lindelow, on officers not citing the Speakeasy downtown bar in Bismarck, which recently remained open later than the pandemic curfew established by executive order of Gov. Doug Burgum.
q q q
“It’s unfortunate that we have the mandate and it’s unfortunate that it’s enforced.”
-- Rick Becker, owner of the Speakeasy downtown bar in Bismarck, where police officers responded after it remained open later than the pandemic curfew established by executive order of Gov. Doug Burgum.
q q q
"We felt the biggest concern we had was having 2,000 people shoulder to shoulder, like we have had in past years ... that would just not work this year."
-- Lt. Col. Kevin Iverson, of the Bismarck Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, which organizes the annual Wreaths Across America event at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. The event will have pandemic-related precautions this year.
q q q
“This victory means that more North Dakotans will be able to support their families and their farms by selling homemade foods. It also means that North Dakotans will have more options to buy fresh and local food. This is exactly what the Legislature intended when it passed the Cottage Food Law three years ago.”
-- Institute for Justice Senior Attorney Erica Smith, after a judge ruled North Dakota's Department of Health overstepped its authority when it made rules restricting homemade foods for sale.
q q q
“All 14 of our drilling rigs are using rapid testing for everybody who visits the rig site as well as for the crews coming on and off. The industry’s been buying rapid tests like crazy.”
-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on oil companies increasingly relying on rapid tests to determine if any of their workers in the Bakken have contracted the coronavirus.
