Eminently quotable: 'Today’s the day we go on offense'

-- Bismarck Police Sgt. Noah Lindelow, on officers not citing the Speakeasy downtown bar in Bismarck, which recently remained open later than the pandemic curfew established by executive order of Gov. Doug Burgum.

“It’s unfortunate that we have the mandate and it’s unfortunate that it’s enforced.”

-- Rick Becker, owner of the Speakeasy downtown bar in Bismarck, where police officers responded after it remained open later than the pandemic curfew established by executive order of Gov. Doug Burgum.

"We felt the biggest concern we had was having 2,000 people shoulder to shoulder, like we have had in past years ... that would just not work this year."

-- Lt. Col. Kevin Iverson, of the Bismarck Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, which organizes the annual Wreaths Across America event at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. The event will have pandemic-related precautions this year.

