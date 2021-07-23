Eminently quotable: 'To me they’re not just another herd of cows'

"The committee’s investigation cannot be about politics. Our nation needs to heal, find the truth, and restore confidence in our institutions."
-- U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., tapped to serve on a House panel to probe the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
“There’s places that have not seen it this severe, so those guys, they’re just beside themselves.”
-- State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, on the impact of this year's drought on farmers and ranchers.
“I built this herd over 35 years. To me they’re not just another herd of cows.”
-- Steele farmer/rancher Brian Schneider, on the emotional aspect of having to sell off quality cattle during a drought.
"They don't agree with my vote ... when they kicked out Simons. That's what it's all about."
-- Rep. Dwight Kiefert, R-Valley City, speculating that an effort to recall him for allegedly falling short of party standards is actually tied to his vote in favor of expelling former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for workplace and sexual harassment.
"We found good quality fish in an area. We knew it was holding not huge fish but really nice fish, in that 23- to 25-inch range, and they were just fat and healthy."
-- Montana angler Ken Schmidt, who with team member Mark Jones won the 2021 North Dakota Governor's Walleye Cup tournament on Lake Sakakawea. The duo also won in 2014.
"We already had a problem with not being able to afford pavement. Now we've done three or four new jobs that we can't afford to pave. It looks like we're digging a deeper hole as we go. And I don't think the solution is to pour more money on there."
-- Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner, who opposed the county's preliminary 2022 budget over concerns about how road projects were prioritized.
“Keeping the border closed to travelers won’t substantially drive vaccination rates up, but it will continue to hold the economy down and hurt communities that depend on cross-border activity, including North Dakota’s retail and tourism industries as well as friends and family members separated by border restrictions for more than 16 months."
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, criticizing the Biden administration decision to extend the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico to nonessential travelers until at least Aug. 21.
“Most of these folks went to Texas where activity was still significantly higher than it was here, where they didn’t have winter and where there were jobs in their industry. It’s going to take higher pay and housing incentives and that sort of thing to get them here.”
-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on a lack of fracking crews in North Dakota's Bakken oil patch.
"Given that this variant is much more highly transmissible, it may be playing a role in the increased infection rate observed within the state in the last 14 days."
-- Grace Njau, special projects and health analytics director for the Health Department, discussing the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus, and higher COVID-19 case rates in North Dakota.
"There's quite a few elders on there whose stories kind of hit the heart."
-- Bismarck Public Schools Cultural Responsive Coordinator Donovan Lambert, on elder videos provided to schools by the North Dakota Native American Essential Understandings initiative.
"Ten years ago you'd go out (hunting) and be done in a couple of hours. Now you go hunting all day and hope to hell you see a couple of birds."
-- Mott Mayor Troy Mosbrucker, on a decline in the state's pheasant population due to less habitat on the landscape.
"People just have to be very careful."
-- Mandan Rural Fire Chief Lynn Gustin, on the drought-elevated risk of wildfires in North Dakota.