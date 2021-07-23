Eminently quotable: 'To me they’re not just another herd of cows'

q q q

"We found good quality fish in an area. We knew it was holding not huge fish but really nice fish, in that 23- to 25-inch range, and they were just fat and healthy."

-- Montana angler Ken Schmidt, who with team member Mark Jones won the 2021 North Dakota Governor's Walleye Cup tournament on Lake Sakakawea. The duo also won in 2014.

"We already had a problem with not being able to afford pavement. Now we've done three or four new jobs that we can't afford to pave. It looks like we're digging a deeper hole as we go. And I don't think the solution is to pour more money on there."

-- Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner, who opposed the county's preliminary 2022 budget over concerns about how road projects were prioritized.

