“What impressed me most was the volunteers; they’re so accommodating. When you get off the bus they clap, when you get on the bus they clap — it’s just overwhelming. It’s something we didn’t receive getting back from Vietnam.”

-- James Mitzel, a U.S. Army veteran from Bismarck who served in Vietnam. He was among 99 veterans who joined the Western North Dakota Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., earlier this week, to view war memorials.

q q q

"He was never appreciated for what he did and suffers for that today."

-- Marilyn Foster, wife of Vietnam veteran Leo Foster of Hazen, who participated in the Western North Dakota Honor Flight. The veterans were welcomed home Monday to a large crowd of supporters at the Bismarck Airport.

“My respect for some people has plummeted. I thought it was at bottom, but it’s almost like it grabbed a shovel and started digging further.”

-- Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, directing a comment at Rep. Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck. Klemin responded that personal attacks were “quite unwarranted.”

q q q

"Politics can be combat, but we will always fight it. This is war, and this is one battle."

-- Attorney General Drew Wrigley, after lawmakers killed a bill he supported.

q q q

“I know they’re disappointed, but they have no right to be. I have a duty to be fair to both the majority party and the minority party, and if they have any quarrel, it’s with the people of North Dakota that have not seen fit to give them even 10% representation in the state Senate.”

-- Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, after Democrats became upset that they were not represented on a conference committee negotiating the final version of the state Office of Management and Budget’s funding bill.

q q q

“I think it was very interesting how much of the ‘culture war’ legislation debated or passed by the Legislature seemed to come (from) other states. I think the session also reflected the tensions between the Republican supermajority in the Legislature and the governor.”

-- Mark Jendrysik, a political science professor at the University of North Dakota, analyzing the 2023 Legislature.

q q q

“North Dakota has one of the toughest climates in the lower 48 (states), and this winter was certainly one of the most difficult we’ve seen.”

-- Bill Haase, assistant wildlife division chief for the state Game and Fish Department, on the impact of the harsh and prolonged winter on wildlife.

q q q

“North Dakota lawmakers are attempting to bypass the state constitution and court system with this total ban. They are simply trying to repackage a ban that the North Dakota Supreme Court recently said likely violates North Dakotans’ fundamental rights under the state constitution.”

-- Center for Reproductive Rights Director Elisabeth Smith, saying there could be grounds to challenge North Dakota's latest abortion ban.