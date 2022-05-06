Eminently quotable: 'This was about preserving a way of life'

"A clear victory for citizens of North Dakota who value transparency in government and the importance of the free press."

-- Tim Purdon, attorney for The Intercept nonprofit online news organization, after the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled that thousands of documents relating to construction security for the heavily protested Dakota Access Pipeline are public records.

"All the natural gas processing plants were down, some as briefly as nine hours. Some are still down six days later. The recovery is extreme."

-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on the impact to the Bakken oil patch of a recent blizzard, which also significantly impacted oil production.

“Our complaint alleges that Glasser Images had been experiencing serious financial problems for years but falsely blamed the business closure on the pandemic. Despite the business’s serious undercapitalization, Jack Glasser continued to borrow from banks, the government, friends and family, while simultaneously enjoying a lifestyle of high-end dining, travel, and luxury vehicles, all at the expense of his business customers.”

-- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, after his office sued the Bismarck photography studio that abruptly shut down and refused to offer refunds to clients who had already paid for services. The business's lawyer disputed the claims.

“I think we're looking at the final opinion. The writing has been on the wall for some time. It's what we've all been bracing for.”

-- Tammi Kromenaker, director of the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, the state’s lone abortion clinic, after a leaked draft opinion indicated the U.S. Supreme Court might overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the procedure.

“Our vision was always more than just buying a power plant. This was about preserving a way of life and preserving these communities.”

-- Rainbow Energy and Nexus President Stacy Tschider, after the companies completed a sale of the Coal Creek Station power plant in McLean County and the transmission line that carries electricity across North Dakota into Minnesota.

“Larry was a student favorite. He shared his passionate love for writing in a way that made it fun for all learners. He believed that every student had talent, and as much as anything, he had a way of encouraging them to believe in their own unique talents. Many went on to graduate school because of his inspiration.”

-- University of Jamestown President Polly Peterson, after the death of North Dakota Poet Laureate and award-winning author Larry Woiwode, who was writer in residence at the university.

"Whether that's nature and science or history and geography, we're really trying to use the beauty and the nostalgia of state parks in order to accomplish that hands-on learning."

-- State Parks and Recreation Education Outreach Coordinator Josh Steffan, on the agency partnering with the Department of Public Instruction to offer outdoor K-12 education activities in state parks.

“It’s been an incredible year for cattle ranchers. First, they were dealing with severe and persistent drought, and then record-breaking storms delivered a one-two punch in the midst of calving season. The first storm was bad enough on its own, and then the second had a compounding effect on the animals that were already weak and stressed."

-- McVille rancher Dan Rorvig, president of the North Dakota Stockmen's Foundation.

"As these new variants continue to emerge, we will need to continue to watch what impacts they have on infectivity, illness severity, previous immunity and treatment."

-- Kirby Kruger, head of the state Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, on a new descendant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

