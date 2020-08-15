Eminently quotable: 'This was a freak accident, and it's happened twice'

“I was just like, oh, crap, again.”
-- Kjerstine Hauge, one of the victims of the Sunset Bluffs apartment building fire, talking about how surreal it was to have to escape a burning building a year after watching the neighboring apartment building burn.
"This was a freak accident, and it's happened twice to us."
-- Eagle Eye Management Owner Philip Butz, talking about buildings in the Sunset Bluffs apartment complex burning in successive years.
“Unfortunately, we kind of know what we’re doing now.”
-- Patty Barrette, who is helping coordinate relief efforts for victims of the Sunset Bluffs apartment building fire -- just as she did last summer, when the neighboring building burned.
“We’re running out of staff time, we’re running out of finances, we’re running out of testing equipment.”
-- Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, on the need for state assistance to help address a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region.
“If you are in a school district that doesn’t have a confirmed case this school year, you will be an anomaly.”
-- State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, talking about the likelihood of school districts encountering cases of COVID-19.
"This is a pretty no-win situation, and we have to do something."
-- Bismarck School Board President Karl Lembke, on there being no perfect solution to getting children back to school. Bismarck Public Schools will reopen in a hybrid instructional model on Aug. 31 rather than have in-person learning the entire school week.
“It really helps if you have enough manpower to do the things you have to do."
-- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, on state aid for the Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force that helped increase the number of contact tracers and number of tests available.
"Once you're a nurse, you never forget. I've been a nurse 24/7 since I went through school. I never really stopped. You nurse your family. Your mind never really stops thinking like a nurse."
-- Fargo nurse Jami Streyle, who sought and received an emergency limited license from North Dakota's State Board of Nursing so she could help respond to the pandemic.
"We encouraged the bank to let the cake be done before you take it out of the oven. It wasn't ready to come out of the oven."
-- Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, on lawmakers requesting more details before deciding on approval of a Bank of North Dakota proposal for further coronavirus business aid.
“The most important thing to come out of this is that we have rules and expectations of anybody coming to our state. I don’t think they’ll try to do the backdoor approach anymore.”
-- Sen. Jim Roers, R-Fargo, who chaired an advisory committee working on the state's first comprehensive rules for nuclear waste disposal.
“Based on our numbers, it looks like hunters can expect decent numbers of ducks and geese from our local birds. That’s a great benefit of living in North Dakota and having local bird opportunities and then the fall flight birds produced in the Canadian provinces.”
-- State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams, on a summer survey that indicated duck broods were 52% above the long-term average.
“There are hotter areas in the basin than others. With these additional dozen wells or so, we’re trying to pinpoint that.”
-- State Geologist Ed Murphy, on the state expanding the study of geothermal energy potential in North Dakota. The research is done by examining temperatures down abandoned oil wells.
