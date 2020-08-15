Eminently quotable: 'This was a freak accident, and it's happened twice'

-- Fargo nurse Jami Streyle, who sought and received an emergency limited license from North Dakota's State Board of Nursing so she could help respond to the pandemic.

q q q

"We encouraged the bank to let the cake be done before you take it out of the oven. It wasn't ready to come out of the oven."

-- Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, on lawmakers requesting more details before deciding on approval of a Bank of North Dakota proposal for further coronavirus business aid.

q q q

“The most important thing to come out of this is that we have rules and expectations of anybody coming to our state. I don’t think they’ll try to do the backdoor approach anymore.”

-- Sen. Jim Roers, R-Fargo, who chaired an advisory committee working on the state's first comprehensive rules for nuclear waste disposal.

q q q