Eminently quotable: 'This should be January, not November'

“It feels amazing. I feel like my house is complete again. We have a lot of catching up to do.”

-- Kristy Mahoney, of Lincoln, whose husband, North Dakota National Guard Sgt. Ryan Mahoney, recently returned with dozens of other soldiers from a year of duty on the southern border.

q q q

“When you live in a place where Mother Nature is in control, people are nicer. Look at them. They’re helping each other out. … I don't think you'd see this in L.A.”

-- Comedian Bert Kreischer, after his tour bus got stuck in the snow in Bismarck, commenting on “North Dakota nice.”

q q q

“This should be January -- not November. But it’s North Dakota, that’s what happens. The moisture’s good, what are you going to do? I should probably put my Christmas tree up or something like that.”

-- Deb Kinzel, owner of Fluffy Fields Vineyard and Winery in Dickinson, one of many businesses forced to close during last week's blizzard.

q q q

“So many family members were in branches of the military service. I grew up knowing most of my uncles were in the Army or the Navy; my family, extended family, everybody was in the service that I can remember. I just wanted to be a part of it. It’s actually just tradition. You have to get out there and protect your family, your country, your village.”

-- Marine Corps veteran Cedrick Wilkinson, United Tribes Technical College's welding instructor, whose daughter, Cpl. Serene Wilkinson, also is a Marine.

q q q

“We’re always looking to find alternative methods to power. We, as a world, have become so dependent upon fossil fuels, which are finite. And we live in North Dakota -- we know the wind always blows, the sun usually shines here. So those are always good options for institutions.”

-- Jennifer Janecek-Hartman, vice president of campus services for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town, which is installing solar panels with the help of a $200,000 grant.

q q q

"We're no different than anybody else -- we could always use more people."

-- Mandan Public Works Director Mitch Bitz, commenting on workforce issues as crews cleaned up from a record-setting blizzard.

q q q

"I'm not somebody with some grandiose, strategic plan, that we've got to do it the same way all the time. We can do things differently. We don't have to be a slave to the way it's always been done. And so we will do some things differently, but the way the Senate and the House are run, I fully support."

-- New North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot.

q q q

"I know at the end of the day the leader needs to make final decisions, and I'm absolutely great with that, but also because of the experience that people in this chamber have, they give a lot of great advice, so I will seek advice from people and that will help form my opinions on several different issues."

-- New North Dakota House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson.

q q q

“We’ve got all the equipment. We don’t have the personnel.”

-- Attorney General Drew Wrigley, announcing that he will push state lawmakers for money to upgrade the State Crime Lab, boost pay to attract and retain attorneys, and add state crime bureau agents.