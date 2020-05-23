Eminently quotable: 'This salute is our way of sending a heartfelt thank you'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“To that individual student, to finally get a sound on that trumpet, to finally get that flute to sound like the flute, to get the saxophone to sound like an instrument and not a hurt animal -- those little things made it so much fun.”

-- Mandan Middle School Band Director Rebecca Warren, who is retiring after 40 years.

q q q

“This is what we do when our officials are not being transparent and may be overstepping their bounds."

-- Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz on an open records request she has filed with the state after a letter sent to Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this month requesting public access to extensive information guiding North Dakota’s pandemic response received no reply.

q q q

"We are all in this together. This salute is not about me or you, it is about 'us' because we stand with you. We have a deep respect for our doctors, nurses, medical personnel and all other essential employees who are on the front line defending us. This salute is our way of sending a heartfelt 'thank you' to all of those who are standing watch to keep us safe."