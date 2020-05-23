Eminently quotable: 'This salute is our way of sending a heartfelt thank you'

“To that individual student, to finally get a sound on that trumpet, to finally get that flute to sound like the flute, to get the saxophone to sound like an instrument and not a hurt animal -- those little things made it so much fun.”
-- Mandan Middle School Band Director Rebecca Warren, who is retiring after 40 years.
“This is what we do when our officials are not being transparent and may be overstepping their bounds."
-- Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz on an open records request she has filed with the state after a letter sent to Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this month requesting public access to extensive information guiding North Dakota’s pandemic response received no reply.
"We are all in this together. This salute is not about me or you, it is about 'us' because we stand with you. We have a deep respect for our doctors, nurses, medical personnel and all other essential employees who are on the front line defending us. This salute is our way of sending a heartfelt 'thank you' to all of those who are standing watch to keep us safe."
-- Lt. Col. John Burrell, commander of the 23rd Bomb Squadron of the 5th Bomb Wing at the Minot Air Force Base, on B-52H Stratofortress flyovers above health care facilities across North Dakota this week to honor medical workers and volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's a new day. I'll tell you, you can sit back and smoke cigars and watch the hearings."
-- Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, on livestreaming legislative meetings.
“Our students want to help. They have been bothering me since the whole entire thing started -- 'How can we help? I want to help. I want to be part of this.'"
-- Mari Volk, medical laboratory technician program director at Bismarck State College, whose students will soon help the North Dakota Department of Health prepare COVID-19 testing kits at the state public health lab in Bismarck.
“The census has adapted over the years and providing an online option for completing the census has really moved it into the next century and made it easier than ever to do.”
-- Will Hutchings, Bismarck City Planner and head of the Bismarck-Burleigh Complete Count Committee, on this year’s option to complete the census online.
“My two daughters were like, ‘No. No, don’t do that.’ But my father, my 84-year-old father, understood completely. He said ‘Oh I get it.’ He said all of him, his cousins and brothers were all in the war. They were all military people. And while I’m not military, it felt much like that. I felt drawn to it."
-- Victoria Gregg, a traveling nurse who lives in North Dakota, on her family’s reaction to her decision to work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in a New York City hospital.
“It’s really drawn attention to the fact that deaf people are in every part of our community. They need to know what’s going on just as much as hearing people do.”
-- Renae Bitner, an outreach interpreter with the North Dakota School for the Deaf, on how the governor’s coronavirus press briefings have put American Sign Language in the spotlight.
