Eminently quotable: 'This pandemic is going to change people's lifestyles'

-- Health Department spokeswoman Marie Moe, after 130,000 unused COVID-19 antibody tests purchased by the state with millions of dollars in federal aid expired.

“I feel like we are on the verge of seeing wide-scale commercial deployment. We are not quite there yet, but I will be over the moon, thrilled.”

-- Charles Gorecki, CEO of the Energy & Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota, on carbon capture projects.

"They are from Africa, so they enjoy warmer weather. We don't have to make snowstorms for them; these aren't the type of penguins that like that."

-- Dakota Zoo Director Terry Lincoln, on the upcoming addition of penguins to the Bismarck attraction.

