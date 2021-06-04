Eminently quotable: 'This pandemic is going to change people's lifestyles'

"I would like to see every North Dakotan come to the ceremony at least one time in their life."
-- Wahpeton resident Emily Kubela, who has attended the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery since 2010. Her father, Rodney, was buried there that year.
"There's just something right about us gathering again today at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery to reflect and remember what Memorial Day is all about."
-- Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota National Guard adjutant general, at the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery south of Mandan.
"They deserve the honors because they helped defend our freedoms."
-- Air Force Veteran John Ringland, of Bismarck, a member of the VFW Post 707 and American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard, which serves at funerals for veterans.
"We wish that serology tests had the utility initially advertised when they became available in April of 2020; however, as research and science evolved, the serology tests were shown to have limited scope for use."
-- Health Department spokeswoman Marie Moe, after 130,000 unused COVID-19 antibody tests purchased by the state with millions of dollars in federal aid expired.
“I feel like we are on the verge of seeing wide-scale commercial deployment. We are not quite there yet, but I will be over the moon, thrilled.”
-- Charles Gorecki, CEO of the Energy & Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota, on carbon capture projects.
"They are from Africa, so they enjoy warmer weather. We don't have to make snowstorms for them; these aren't the type of penguins that like that."
-- Dakota Zoo Director Terry Lincoln, on the upcoming addition of penguins to the Bismarck attraction.
"If I go there five nights out of the week, I would say there’s at least two nights out of those five where I’d have to pick my dog up and leave. It's that bad."
-- Mandan resident Chelsey Ehlis, on what she believes to be safety issues at Dog Town Dog Park.
"This pandemic is going to change people's lifestyles and travel patterns and interests for a long time."
-- State Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman, on more people enjoying the outdoors.
"I don't think there's a bad one that we've ever been to."
-- Bismarck resident Doug Dixon, who with his wife, Debby, has traveled to all but one North Dakota state park.
“I’m ready to find more.”
-- Isadora “Izzy” Rose, 7, of Bismarck, who found a McClusky class ring in New Johns Lake that had been missing for 39 years.
"Track is a sport where you compete against yourself. ... You want to improve each and every throw. When I'm in the lead I chase myself. It's really kind of a mental thing."
-- Mandan senior Taylor Leingang, who had a winning throw in the javelin competition at the state track meet.