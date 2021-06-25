Eminently quotable: 'This might be a good year to put that off'

"As far as this wheat crop, I'd say it's basically done."
-- Berthold-area farmer Cale Neshem, on the impacts of this year's drought on North Dakota's staple spring wheat crop.
q q q
“If you’re thinking about starting a garden, this might be a good year to put that off for a while.”
-- Bismarck-area gardener Kathleen Wiese, on gardening amid the drought.
q q q
“I don’t think this is a life or death thing. We can live with this.”
-- Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, as lawmakers dismissed criticism of new limits on the spending approval authority of the state Emergency Commission.
q q q
"The results of last year's primary and general elections speak for themselves."
-- Mike Nowatzki, spokesman for Gov. Doug Burgum, who is the target of a recall effort led by frequent North Dakota statewide candidate Michael Coachman. Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford won the Republican primary with 89.5% of the vote and went on to win the November general election with 66% of the vote.
q q q
"Do we go there? That's something we with the tribe will have to decide with our legal and technical team. That's something that we have to very seriously look at."
-- Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Mike Faith on the prospect of trying to get the Biden administration to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline, now that a federal judge has dismissed the tribe's legal case.
q q q
“We’re trying to prevent an uncontrolled release of water. Garrison is a safe dam. We are looking at very rare events and very low-probability events. Because the consequences are so high, we think this warrants investigation and potential modifications in order to protect the public.”
-- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project manager Jeff Greenwald, on a study aimed at making Garrison Dam safer in future floods.
q q q
“The reasons seemed to make sense and we thought, ‘We’ll give you guys the summer to hopefully work out your stuff and then start construction.' We requested an update from them in a little over a month so we could get a better feel for how things are progressing out there, knowing there’s a lot of attention to this facility.”
-- State Environmental Engineer David Stroh, on the Department of Environmental Quality giving the long-delayed Davis Refinery project three more months to begin work or risk its permit lapsing.
q q q
“I think we’ve got really good Republican principles that I would like to continue promoting and working with, number one. I see a tremendous energy to the party that I’d like to harness and promote and work with to a positive end, and I think there needs to be a little better communication just mainly at all the levels of the Republican Party."
-- Mandan-area businessman Perrie Schafer, elected the new chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party.
q q q
“To address the intergenerational impact of Indian boarding schools and to promote spiritual and emotional healing in our communities, we must shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past no matter how hard it will be.”
-- U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, announcing the federal government will investigate its past oversight of Native American boarding schools.