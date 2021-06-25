Eminently quotable: 'This might be a good year to put that off'

q q q

"Do we go there? That's something we with the tribe will have to decide with our legal and technical team. That's something that we have to very seriously look at."

-- Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Mike Faith on the prospect of trying to get the Biden administration to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline, now that a federal judge has dismissed the tribe's legal case.

q q q

“We’re trying to prevent an uncontrolled release of water. Garrison is a safe dam. We are looking at very rare events and very low-probability events. Because the consequences are so high, we think this warrants investigation and potential modifications in order to protect the public.”

-- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project manager Jeff Greenwald, on a study aimed at making Garrison Dam safer in future floods.

q q q