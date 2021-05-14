Eminently quotable: 'This may seem like a moonshot, but it’s actually not'

"Their tactics are ruthless and they're inappropriate, and it takes away from the very thing that they ought to be standing for."

-- Former GOP Gov. Ed Schafer, on members of the Republican Party who have voted to censure other Republicans in the wake of North Dakota’s House of Representatives expelling Luke Simons for workplace and sexual harassment.

q q q

"There's been a lot of dissatisfaction with more moderate or left-leaning Republicans in our state, and I think it's been brewing for a long time."

-- District 28 GOP Chairman Andrew Bornemann, on the trend of North Dakota Republican lawmakers being censured by their own party.

q q q

“We have bulletproof glass in our control rooms. We have redundancy beyond imagine.”

-- Kelcy Warren, executive chairman of Dakota Access Pipeline developer Energy Transfer, on security measures in place to keep the company's pipelines safe.

q q q