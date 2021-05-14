Eminently quotable: 'This may seem like a moonshot, but it’s actually not'

"Their tactics are ruthless and they're inappropriate, and it takes away from the very thing that they ought to be standing for."
-- Former GOP Gov. Ed Schafer, on members of the Republican Party who have voted to censure other Republicans in the wake of North Dakota’s House of Representatives expelling Luke Simons for workplace and sexual harassment.
q q q
"There's been a lot of dissatisfaction with more moderate or left-leaning Republicans in our state, and I think it's been brewing for a long time."
-- District 28 GOP Chairman Andrew Bornemann, on the trend of North Dakota Republican lawmakers being censured by their own party.
q q q
“We have bulletproof glass in our control rooms. We have redundancy beyond imagine.”
-- Kelcy Warren, executive chairman of Dakota Access Pipeline developer Energy Transfer, on security measures in place to keep the company's pipelines safe.
q q q
“It has been a super-difficult past year. It's made me a stronger person and a stronger leader. Some things that I thought I could not get through I was able to push forward, and I could not do it without each and every one of my staff that hung with me through it all.”
-- Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, who was named Health Care Hero of the Year during the Tribune's third annual "Nurses: The Heart of Health Care" luncheon.
q q q
“This may seem like a moonshot, but it’s actually not. This is actually completely doable.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, announcing a goal to make North Dakota carbon neutral by the end of the decade.
q q q
“The Dem-NPL has been a big part of my life for many years, and I’m glad to be afforded the opportunity to help grow our base and lead our party into the future."
-- Bismarck businessman Patrick Hart, after being elected chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party.
q q q
"With my citizenship hat on, it's like, 'Oh, really? You guys just went ahead and did this.' I want to ask them, not tell them."
-- Bismarck City Commissioner Mark Splonskowski, objecting to a possible plan to buy land for a new police department before having residents vote on a way to fund the new location.
q q q
"It's a big weekend for Bismarck-Mandan; all those people coming in is important for the area economy. As well as cultural importance, for tribes to gather and celebrate their cultural heritage."
-- United Tribes Technical College spokesman Brent Kleinjan, on the return this year of the International Powwow and associated events after a year's hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
“Federal funds provided a safety net to our unemployed workers during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now that open jobs are surpassing pre-pandemic levels, we believe that re-employment is the best recovery plan for North Dakota‘s economic health.”
-- Job Service North Dakota Executive Director Bryan Klipfel, on the end of North Dakota's participation in the federal government’s pandemic-related unemployment assistance programs, effective June 19.