Eminently quotable: 'This isn't a widespread catastrophe'

“Even by North Dakota standards, this was really cold.”
-- Daryl Ritchison, director of the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network, on an early week cold snap that sent overnight lows plunging into the 30s, 20s and even the teens.
"Our citizens can make good choices for themselves without a mandate.”
-- Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, on the city commission not mandating mask wearing despite a request from the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force.
"Liberty and freedom are the foundation of our nation, and liberty and freedom, I believe, in this context, means choice."
-- Cody Schulz, chairman of the Morton County Commission, which voted down a mask mandate requested by the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force, of which Schulz is a member.
“In the end, it’s about individual decisions -- not what the government does. It’d be great if we could stop having debate about the role of government and start having more of a debate about individual responsibility."
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, on his resistance to ordering a statewide mask mandate.
"Generally, what we've found so far are very small incidences. This isn't a widespread catastrophe."
-- Tom Peters, an Extension agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota, on the "super weed" palmer amaranth gaining a foothold in North Dakota.
"We can't have someone in a leadership position who does that, even if it's just the perception of a hostile work environment."
-- Sara Stolt, chief operating officer of the state Department of Human Services, which decided against giving Burleigh County Human Service Zone Interim Director Kim Osadchuk the job permanently after claims against Osadchuck that she denied.
“I don’t want anyone else to have to go through what my family has gone through. There is absolutely no reason that the BIA roads should be in the condition they’re in.”
-- Jade Mound, whose mother was one of two people who died in a Standing Rock Reservation road washout in July 2019. Families of victims are seeking unspecified monetary damages from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and better maintenance of roads in Indian Country.
“Just like getting your driver’s license renewed, it’s something that must be done.”
-- Patti Regan, executive director of AID Inc., which has posters advertising the 2020 census in its building and includes information about the census on its thrift store sales calendar.
“We know that tribal programs, whether they serve the Native population off-reservation or whether they’re on-reservation, are typically underfunded, and so when you have an undercount as well as a program being underfunded, that creates -- exponentially creates -- more poverty and more disparity.”
-- Cheryl Kary, executive director of the Sacred Pipe Resource Center in Mandan, on the importance of an accurate census for Indian Country.
