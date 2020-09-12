Eminently quotable: 'This isn't a widespread catastrophe'

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, on his resistance to ordering a statewide mask mandate.

q q q

"Generally, what we've found so far are very small incidences. This isn't a widespread catastrophe."

-- Tom Peters, an Extension agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota, on the "super weed" palmer amaranth gaining a foothold in North Dakota.

q q q

"We can't have someone in a leadership position who does that, even if it's just the perception of a hostile work environment."

-- Sara Stolt, chief operating officer of the state Department of Human Services, which decided against giving Burleigh County Human Service Zone Interim Director Kim Osadchuk the job permanently after claims against Osadchuck that she denied.

q q q

“I don’t want anyone else to have to go through what my family has gone through. There is absolutely no reason that the BIA roads should be in the condition they’re in.”