Eminently quotable: 'This is where the ducks are born and raised'

“I don’t think we can emphasize enough the serious nature of this situation,” calling the hit-and-run of Erwin Geigle “horrific, unprovoked and random.”

-- South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr after sentencing Wade Bison on lesser felony charges before handing down the sentence of life in prison without parole.

“This is a budget that for the first time in probably three years, nothing really jumps out at me. We’re addressing public safety, that's our goal. And if we can maintain that and not raise mill, I don't have a problem with it.”

-- Bismarck City Commissioner Greg Zenker speaking about the city’s proposed 2023 budget that commissioners unanimously voted to move forward.

“The city is very optimistic about new development opportunities and what we have to offer to people in Mandan."

-- Mandan Principal Planner Andrew Stromme, on the city’s recent uptick in residential and commercial development.

"By taking proactive measures we can prevent the introduction of zebra mussels and other aquatic nuisance species into Lake Sakakawea.”

-- Ben Holen, aquatic nuisance species coordinator for North Dakota's Game and Fish Department.

“This is where the ducks are born and raised.”

-- David Borlaug, co-director of The Capital Gallery in Bismarck, on this year's Federal Duck Stamp Contest being held at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in September.

"That increase we saw is not a regular occurrence, so it does seem that it’s due to the extra efforts that took place in the last six months. I know our team worked really hard early in the year to boost that number by targeting drivers with an expired license and then offering additional time slots for drivers to take the CDL knowledge test."

-- Nicole Peske, NDDOT spokesperson, on the increase of CDL drivers to ease shortage woes.

“I think the solutions are attainable if we have the political will. I would question if we have that political will in North Dakota. Do you really want to do this, or do you think homelessness is OK? We are very judgmental here in North Dakota -- you have to be deserving of help in order to get help. That’s part of the problem."

-- Cheryl Kary, executive director of the Mandan-based Sacred Pipe Resource Center, discussing homelessness in North Dakota.

"We have faced relentless attacks from North Dakota lawmakers who have long wanted us gone. But we will fight this draconian ban like the other outrageous bans and restrictions that came before it."

-- Tammi Kromenaker, director of the Fargo-based Red River Women's Clinic, which is suing over the state's abortion ban set to take effect July 28.

“The gift of this land is just the start of a mutually beneficial relationship as interdependent neighbors and partners."

-- Tim O'Keefe, chair of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, which has donated 3.5 acres of land to the presidential library planned in honor of the 26th president who ranched and hunted in the area in the 1880s.

“There are a lot of really fascinating stories behind the different sites in Bismarck that need to be told. These two projects will allow people who may be very familiar to Bismarck, or those who are experiencing our city for the first time, to get a sense of the rich history that is all around us.”

-- Senior City Planner Will Hutchings, as the city unveiled walking map brochures and a self-guided audio tour of local historic sites as part of the summerlong celebration of Bismarck's 150th anniversary.