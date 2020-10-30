Eminently quotable: 'This is the least use of masks that we have we seen'

"I will not support a mask mandate tonight or ever unless the science is undisputed and the death rate is exponentially higher."
-- Bismarck City Commissioner Mark Splonskowski, on voting against a mask mandate that passed on a 3-2 vote.
"Personal rights end when they infringe on the rights of others. The choices you're making are choices that put everyone around you at risk."
-- Bismarck pediatrician Kathy Anderson, telling the city commission that masks are effective and can help reduce hospital capacity, which has been a concern in North Dakota.
"Our hope is that customers will follow the mandate and not put us in an awkward situation.”
-- Blarney Stone co-owner Jim Poolman, on Bismarck's new mask mandate, which takes effect Sunday.
“North Dakotans have ensured a legacy not just for their state but also for our nation and the world.”
-- Theodore Roosevelt descendant Theodore Roosevelt V, upon news that organizers of a presidential library in the Badlands have raised $100 million privately for construction, unlocking $50 million in state money for operations.
"Over the last 24 hours as we were here and we were in your grocery stores and in your restaurants and frankly even in your hotels, this is the least use of masks that we have we seen in retail establishments of any place we have been."
-- White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, during her visit to Bismarck.
"It's invitational for some, and expectational for others."
-- Bismarck Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Ben Johnson, on a change to the district's hybrid learning model giving students who need more in-person help the opportunity.
"The heartache -- besides the kids and families -- for us as leaders, is we are standing on the shoulders of so many that have gone before us. We've served over 5,000 kids in the last 50 years ... we have phenomenal memories of these kids."
-- Gayla Sherman, co-executive director with her husband, Gayle Klopp, of Charles Hall Youth & Family Services, which has shut down due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.
"What we're hopeful for is that this may give us some indication of trends at some point in time so that you can see if levels are increasing or decreasing."
-- Bismarck Director of Utility Operations Michelle Klose, on wastewater testing for coronavirus that's underway in several North Dakota cities including Bismarck.
“We understand this isn’t the ideal time.”
-- MDU spokesman Mark Hanson, on an electric bill rate increase approved by North Dakota regulators amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We feel really comfortable where our strategy is with the goal to bring new services to the region."
-- Bismarck Sanford Health President Dr. Michael LeBeau, on the health system continuing to grow despite the economic conditions brought on by COVID-19.
"That could be an industry for the future for North Dakota."
-- Charles Gorecki, CEO of the University of North Dakota’s Energy and Environmental Research Center, which is studying extracting “rare earth” elements in lignite coal.
