Eminently quotable: 'This is the least use of masks that we have we seen'

"Over the last 24 hours as we were here and we were in your grocery stores and in your restaurants and frankly even in your hotels, this is the least use of masks that we have we seen in retail establishments of any place we have been."

-- White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, during her visit to Bismarck.

"It's invitational for some, and expectational for others."

-- Bismarck Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Ben Johnson, on a change to the district's hybrid learning model giving students who need more in-person help the opportunity.

"The heartache -- besides the kids and families -- for us as leaders, is we are standing on the shoulders of so many that have gone before us. We've served over 5,000 kids in the last 50 years ... we have phenomenal memories of these kids."