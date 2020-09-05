Eminently quotable: 'This is one more way to show respect'

-- Minnkota Power Cooperative President and CEO Mac McLennan, describing financial challenges facing carbon capture technology.

q q q

“As we get ready to welcome our students back to campus, to have this beautiful facility for them to see at the same time, it takes their mind off of the immediate crisis that we are facing every single day and puts it more towards the long range of the horizon.”

-- University of Mary President James Shea, after the unveiling of a new building for the university's fledgling School of Engineering.

q q q

“We get to do what we do every day because of the people who served. This is one more way to show respect.”

-- Geiger Construction and Development's Matt Geiger, on streets in Bismarck’s Clear Sky Addition being named in honor of North Dakota National Guard soldiers who died in the war on terrorism.

q q q