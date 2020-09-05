Eminently quotable: 'This is one more way to show respect'

“It’s just nice seeing people together. Even if I have to distance from my friends and try to keep my mask up to protect other people, it’s just worth it. It’s nice to be back.”
-- Bismarck High School senior Sean Korsmo, after returning to in-person classes.
"We support Kim because we hired her. If the people that hire you aren't going to support you, who's going to?"
-- Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board Member Jim Peluso, as the group voted 5-2 to recommend hiring Kim Osadchuk as zone director after discussing an investigation into claims that she created a hostile work environment.
“Our challenge in America is no longer production. Our challenge is getting products to market.”
-- U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, speaking in Minot about the importance of pipelines such as Dakota Access.
“The reality is we can technologically figure out how to make this work. It’s just fundamentally getting people comfortable with the idea that we can take a resource called coal, make it better, turn around and put the waste product back in the ground and end up with a carbon-free resource.”
-- Minnkota Power Cooperative President and CEO Mac McLennan, describing financial challenges facing carbon capture technology.
“As we get ready to welcome our students back to campus, to have this beautiful facility for them to see at the same time, it takes their mind off of the immediate crisis that we are facing every single day and puts it more towards the long range of the horizon.”
-- University of Mary President James Shea, after the unveiling of a new building for the university's fledgling School of Engineering.
“We get to do what we do every day because of the people who served. This is one more way to show respect.”
-- Geiger Construction and Development's Matt Geiger, on streets in Bismarck’s Clear Sky Addition being named in honor of North Dakota National Guard soldiers who died in the war on terrorism.
“I’d be going through the seating chart and I missed a couple of kids because I didn’t realize that’s who was there. The hardest part is you don’t realize how much you take visual cues from people. I mean, there’s a lot that’s communicated through the eyes, but I couldn’t tell today if kids were kidding.”
-- Bismarck High School Spanish teacher Jason Fritz, on the difficulties of identifying students for attendance and gauging their emotions when they're wearing masks.
"We had to get out. You can't just sit in the house."
-- Bismarck resident Jason Brazell, whose family has camped multiple weekends this summer as other activities have been restricted or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The line is very important to future energy production in North Dakota, no matter what the source.”
-- North Dakota Transmission Authority Director John Weeda, on the future of the electrical transmission line running between Minnesota and McLean County's Coal Creek Station, which Great River Energy plans to close.
"Finally, nurses will be able to act when staffing isn't meeting patient needs. This way, patients can be assured that nurses will always be there for them, able to deliver the highest-quality care."
-- CHI St. Alexius Health nurse Rachel Heintz, after nurses and the medical center agreed on a contract that gives nurses more rights.
“It’s a responsibility (he) takes very seriously and he personally reviews each recommendation very carefully.”
-- Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki, on Gov. Doug Burgum personally reviewing applications seeking pardons for low-level marijuana crimes.
