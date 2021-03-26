Eminently quotable: 'This is certainly a landmark day for our community'

"Popcorn cheers people up for a reason. And now it's gone, and that's the way it goes."
-- House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, after the removal of a popcorn machine that triggered two fire alarms in the Capitol's legislative wing in the same day.
q q q
"This basically makes it a K-12 issue, that we will follow biological sex in that section."
-- Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, who introduced amendments to a North Dakota transgender sports bill that would make the legislation apply only to high school teams and not to college or club sports.
q q q
“This is the one we hang our hat on. It’s the best guess we have at this point.”
-- Senate Appropriations Chairman Ray Holmberg, as the Legislature bumped tax collection expectations for the next two-year spending cycle, with budget writers banking on stable oil prices and production.
q q q
“This is certainly a landmark day for our community as the general public can now get vaccinated. It is exciting to move into this phase where anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment. This brings us one step closer to herd immunity.”
-- Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, as the agency opened its coronavirus vaccination clinics to the general population.
q q q
"He wants you to hold his paw. When we first got him back from the vet, we knew he hurt so bad, I didn't want to touch him. I would just sit with him in the garage or the house and hold his paw and tell him he's OK. So now that's what he wants to do, is hold his paw."
-- Fran Miller of Lincoln, adopted mom of former stray Zeus, who defied death after a porcupine attack and went on to win a national contest, beating out 1,111 other dogs.
q q q
"The Drought Monitor map is one that no one likes to see a lot of color on and, unfortunately, it has been getting more and more colorful as the year goes on."
-- North Dakota Stockmen's Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson, on worsening drought in western North Dakota.
q q q
"This is like a first shot at moving forward and taking our first stab at it and trying to get it right."
-- Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, chairman of the State Investment Board, which is moving toward hiring a firm to manage an in-state investment program for North Dakota's Legacy Fund oil tax savings account.
q q q
“This decision does not come easy. Throughout my entire career, my heart directs me to strengthen opportunities for my tribal members across the state. There is still much work to be done.”
-- State Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis, who is resigning after a dozen years to take a job with Sanford Health.
q q q
"Rest assured, the MHA Nation will continue to fight to protect our land, our property rights, our sovereignty and our way of life.”
-- MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox, after the Biden administration scrapped an Interior Department opinion under former President Donald Trump that attempted to strip mineral rights under the original Missouri River riverbed from the tribal nation.