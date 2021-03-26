Eminently quotable: 'This is certainly a landmark day for our community'

-- Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, as the agency opened its coronavirus vaccination clinics to the general population.

"He wants you to hold his paw. When we first got him back from the vet, we knew he hurt so bad, I didn't want to touch him. I would just sit with him in the garage or the house and hold his paw and tell him he's OK. So now that's what he wants to do, is hold his paw."

-- Fran Miller of Lincoln, adopted mom of former stray Zeus, who defied death after a porcupine attack and went on to win a national contest, beating out 1,111 other dogs.

"The Drought Monitor map is one that no one likes to see a lot of color on and, unfortunately, it has been getting more and more colorful as the year goes on."

-- North Dakota Stockmen's Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson, on worsening drought in western North Dakota.

"This is like a first shot at moving forward and taking our first stab at it and trying to get it right."