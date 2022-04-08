Eminently quotable: 'This is a community that steps up'

"I'm going to have to find a better name for him, like Survivor. He is definitely a scrapper. Maybe Scrappy would be a better name."

-- Dennis Rivas, 43, of Palmdale, California, whose 11-year-old chihuahua-weiner dog mix, Wimpy, survived four days in the coyote-infested North Dakota wilderness following a crash on Interstate 94 near Glen Ullin.

q q q

“Protecting our North Dakota producers ... and our many backyard bird owners is high priority.”

-- Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, after a highly contagious bird flu that's been spreading around the country was confirmed in a Kidder County chicken flock.

q q q

"The bottom line is that we're going to follow the facts and reach the determination under a very different standard of proof than the secretary of state has for making that assessment."

-- Attorney General Drew Wrigley, as his office begins reviewing dubious petitions for a proposed term limits ballot measure that Secretary of State Al Jaeger rejected for alleged violations of law during signature-gathering.

q q q

"Our community is full of generous individuals who understand that they are part of the solution when they join with MSA United Way. This is a community that steps up to take care of each other, and I’m proud to be a part of it."

-- Jena Gullo, executive director of the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way, which has had record fundraising the past two years.

q q q

"They fired water cannons, which then react with the gas so it then becomes a liquid so it won't leave the site."

-- State Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Scientist Rebekah Pfaff, describing how workers at Marathon's Mandan Refinery handled a chemical release that prompted an evacuation of some workers.

q q q

“We were encouraged to see the count of adult rams increase to near-record levels, and adult ewes were at record numbers.”

-- North Dakota Game and Fish Big Game Biologist Brett Wiedmann, on a survey indicating bighorn sheep in the Badlands are rebounding from a crippling disease outbreak a few years ago.

q q q

“Hopefully this puts this to bed, and they’ve changed the processes within the company that allowed this to slip through the cracks.”

-- Public Service Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak, after the PSC reached an agreement with Montana-Dakota Utilities calling for a $40,000 fine for MDU rerouting a power line without state approval.

q q q

"The overall economic outlook for the state has improved from the previous forecast in December 2021."

-- North Dakota State University economics professor Jeremy Jackson, director of the Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise, on a quarterly outlook that suggests economic growth for the state this year.

q q q

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to vote in the upcoming elections.”

-- State Driver License Division Director Brad Schaffer, as the state Transportation Department scheduled free photo ID events on the Spirit Lake and Fort Berthold reservations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0