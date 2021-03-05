Eminently quotable: 'This is a big step forward in transparency'

“It was very awkward. It was just a weird conversation. It made people uncomfortable.”
-- Rep. Brandy Pyle, R-Casselton, about a conversation she observed in which Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, told an intern “I would like to put my hands in your hair.”
q q q
“This is nothing more than a liberal agenda to attack conservative legislators.”
-- Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, on accusations that he has sexually harassed and threatened Capitol staff.
q q q
"Everybody's happy ... and the only thing we're missing is a campfire and sitting around and singing Kumbaya."
-- Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, on proposed tweaks to the state's civil asset forfeiture law.
q q q
"I think this is a big step forward in transparency. People can see what goes on in a legislative committee, whereas before they had to travel to Bismarck."
-- Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, on expanded livestreaming of the Legislature this session.
q q q
"We’ve been dreaming of this moment for so many years. Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way; we couldn’t have done this without you."
-- Hazen sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, who form the country music duo Tigirlily, which recently had the No. 1 song on iTunes and landed a major record deal.
q q q
“Obviously in a situation like this where you threaten to kill your girlfriend there’s an expectation that that’s going to have lasting consequences for the victim.”
-- Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Dennis Ingold, speaking during a sentencing hearing.
q q q
“This is a game changer for Williston. Our goal is to be a regional center for growth, and expanding health care services and infrastructure in our community is an integral part of this.”
-- Williston Mayor Howard Klug, announcing that the city is partnering with Sanford Health on a hospital and clinic in the oil patch hub.
q q q
“We’re excited to get back to business as usual.”
-- Mandan Progress Organization Board President Layn Mudder, announcing that Mandan's traditional Fourth of July festivities will return to normal this summer, after being modified last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"Sixty-three on Saturday -- that is exactly 30 degrees above normal. That's getting into 'unseasonably' mild."
-- National Weather Service Meteorologist Todd Hamilton, on this week's springlike weather.
q q q
"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine should not be considered an inferior vaccine to Moderna and Pfizer."
-- State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell, talking about the new one-dose vaccine.
q q q
“It affects our quality of life every time one of these essential services goes up because we’re on fixed incomes.”
-- Bismarck resident Howard Burns Sr., testifying before state regulators on a proposed natural gas rate increase by Montana-Dakota Utilities to replace aging pipelines.