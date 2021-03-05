Eminently quotable: 'This is a big step forward in transparency'

q q q

"We’ve been dreaming of this moment for so many years. Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way; we couldn’t have done this without you."

-- Hazen sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, who form the country music duo Tigirlily, which recently had the No. 1 song on iTunes and landed a major record deal.

“Obviously in a situation like this where you threaten to kill your girlfriend there’s an expectation that that’s going to have lasting consequences for the victim.”

-- Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Dennis Ingold, speaking during a sentencing hearing.

“This is a game changer for Williston. Our goal is to be a regional center for growth, and expanding health care services and infrastructure in our community is an integral part of this.”

-- Williston Mayor Howard Klug, announcing that the city is partnering with Sanford Health on a hospital and clinic in the oil patch hub.