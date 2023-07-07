“I’ve never seen a place that gets as crazy as Mandan.”

-- Minnesota resident Ramona Barr, who visited family in Mandan over the Fourth of July and was amazed at the enthusiasm with which the community celebrates the holiday.

q q q

“This year’s parade was very well-received because the weather was perfect. It really lent a lot of people to come out and enjoy the parade.”

-- Matt Schanandore, executive director of the Mandan Progress Organization, which puts on the annual Independence Day Parade in Mandan.

q q q

“Skateboarding kind of bridges the gap. It’s like part sport, part art. Skateboarding has always been sort of a gateway to all sorts of creative.”

-- Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament, who through his nonprofit Montana Pool Service spearheaded the Standing Rock Skate Park in Fort Yates.

q q q

"Went as planned."

-- Mark Hanson, spokesman for Montana-Dakota Utilities, which recently demolished the second of two emissions stacks at the Heskett Station north of Mandan as the power plant moves from coal to gas.

q q q

“If our organizations are successful in making this historic project a reality, Minnkota will be one of the fastest decarbonizing utilities in the country while maintaining stable electric rates and a reliable, resilient power supply. By working together, we aim to advance carbon capture technology in a way that can serve as a blueprint for our state, nation and world to meet ambitious decarbonization goals.”

-- Mac McLennan, president and CEO of Minnkota Power Cooperative, after it announced that its Project Tundra carbon capture project at the coal-fired Milton R. Young Station power plant in Oliver County is moving into the final development stage with the addition of new partners.

q q q

“This has catastrophic implications. This is a very serious situation for us.”

-- North Dakota State University President David Cook, on the potential impact to North Dakota schools of Minnesota's new program offering free tuition for some families.

q q q

“I want these communities to have that peace of mind to know that they have a place to turn on issues that matter.”

-- Troy Morley, assistant U.S. attorney for the District of South Dakota, recently named missing or murdered Indigenous persons liaison for the Great Plains.

q q q

“We’ve had women come to us who don’t even know how to make macaroni and cheese, because they don’t know how to boil water, because they’ve had someone tell them when to get up, what to wear and how many people they’re going to have sex with that day against their will.”

-- Angela Daly, shelter services director of Cass County YWCA, on the problem of sex trafficking in North Dakota.

q q q

"Especially in smaller towns where, say, that bullying could be really bad because transgender individuals are really misunderstood.”

-- Caedmon Marx, outreach chair for LGBTQ+ advocacy group Dakota OutRight and a nonbinary Bismarck State University student, on the concern that bullying of transgender people will increase due to laws that restrict which public bathrooms transgender students can use.