Eminently quotable: 'This gives clarity to everybody'

q q q

"We can do this, and it's much easier when we do this together. We will work to get students back safely. That's what we're trying to do."

-- Bismarck Superintendent Jason Hornbacher, on the district's return-to-school plan.

q q q

"I'm sure no one has really thought of it much this year. Hopefully we won't have to use them, but a good reminder to get them ready, because eventually we will."

-- National Weather Service Meteorologist Todd Hamilton, talking about how possible snow this weekend will be a reminder to dig out cold-weather clothing and get winter equipment ready.

q q q

"The need for these recreational facilities as the community grows is not going away. When the time is right, we have to approach it in a way we feel the community wants us to approach it and will support it."