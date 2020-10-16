Eminently quotable: 'This gives clarity to everybody'

“As criminals use technology to their advantage, we must do the same.”
-- Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch, detailing two new hybrid squad cars that are equipped with license plate reader technology.
"This is a significant challenge for health care. For anybody not to say that (is) fooling themselves or at least trying to fool you."
-- Sanford Health Bismarck President Michael LeBeau, on rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
“It’s not a job for government; this is a job for everybody.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, discussing mask mandates and personal responsibility.
"Our membership feels powerless and unheard by those who make decisions that may be contrary to the recommendations of both epidemiologists and staff."
-- Bismarck Education Association representative Landen Schmeichel, informing the school board about the teachers union's dissatisfaction with the district's decision to transition grades 6-9 to face-to-face learning full time on Oct. 19.
"We can do this, and it's much easier when we do this together. We will work to get students back safely. That's what we're trying to do."
-- Bismarck Superintendent Jason Hornbacher, on the district's return-to-school plan.
"I'm sure no one has really thought of it much this year. Hopefully we won't have to use them, but a good reminder to get them ready, because eventually we will."
-- National Weather Service Meteorologist Todd Hamilton, talking about how possible snow this weekend will be a reminder to dig out cold-weather clothing and get winter equipment ready.
"The need for these recreational facilities as the community grows is not going away. When the time is right, we have to approach it in a way we feel the community wants us to approach it and will support it."
-- Bismarck Parks and Recreation Executive Director Randy Bina, on plans for an indoor recreation complex being on hold after voters earlier this year rejected a sales tax increase to fund a project.
"Today marks the day of ending the celebration of genocide. We will continue the work to see that they rename Custer Park and abolish Columbus Day and begin to respect and live cohesively together with the Indigenous peoples on their ancestral homelands."
-- M. Angel Moniz, who organized a rally to again call on local elected officials to rename the park and also to end Columbus Day observances.
"This gives clarity to everybody, to the entire process and the voters."
-- Secretary of State Al Jaeger, reacting to an opinion by Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem concluding that votes cast for deceased Bismarck-area state legislative candidate David Andahl should be counted, and if he's elected it would create a vacancy to be filled.
“This project is an important part of Blue Flint’s future and our ability to continue to process local corn into low-carbon fuels to meet the world’s demand for those products.”
-- Midwest Ag Energy CEO Jeff Zueger, on the McLean County ethanol plant drilling a test well in which the facility’s carbon emissions could be injected underground for permanent storage.
"We're excited to be joining the downtown Bismarck business community."
-- David Witham, president and co-founder of Denizen Partners, during groundbreaking for the $9.8 million, three-story 630 Main project, which will include a mix of housing and commercial space.
