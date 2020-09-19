Eminently quotable: 'This COVID stuff is no joke'

q q q

"The response must not be political. Our response must be driven by data from reliable, neutral sources, and must evolve as new information emerges."

-- Democratic-NPL gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz, unveiling her proposed coronavirus response plan.

q q q

“He looks at his distance learning plan that he gets on Mondays, and he’s so overwhelmed when he gets home Tuesday that he doesn’t even know what the teacher said.”

-- Lisa Klein, one of many Bismarck parents who spoke out against coronavirus measures in public schools.

q q q

“I didn’t even know this existed, but they said 'We’re going to give you masks for your instruments,' and I was like, ‘What the heck?’”

-- Bismarck High School senior Sean Korsmo, who was given a coronavirus mask for his trumpet.

q q q