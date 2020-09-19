Eminently quotable: 'This COVID stuff is no joke'

"A bolt out of the blue. We never could have imagined this could happen."
-- Ed Renner, 99, of Milwaukee, on the Navy identifying the remains of his brother, Fireman 2nd Class Albert Renner, 24, who grew up in Mandan and died on the battleship USS West Virginia in the attack on Pearl Harbor nearly 80 years ago.
"This COVID stuff is no joke."
-- North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle, 87, who was first hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 3 and continues to recover.
"I would just say that I'm going to stand by both of those decisions, and maybe there's some theoretical conflict in holding those two views."
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, who supports a seat belt law to help mitigate traffic deaths but won't issue a mask mandate amid North Dakota's growing coronavirus cases.
"We are exhausted of the sacrifices we've had to make over the last six months, and we can't take any more."
-- Mandan resident Andra Marquardt, advocating against a mask mandate.
"We're going in with the idea we're going to all meet face-to-face, but we know that it's probably going to be a hybrid and we're good with that."
-- Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, on the upcoming legislative session.
"I'm required to wear a tie because that's part of our dress code, so mandating a mask shouldn't be a problem."
-- House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, advocating for a mask mandate during the 2021 Legislature.
“I was teaching at a similar institution, and it was nice to see other hometown folks really trying to better their corner of the world."
-- Chad Harrison, a former English faculty member at Sitting Bull College, talking about former longtime United Tribes Technical College President David Gipp, a national leader in American Indian higher education, who died at age 74 after an extended illness.
"The response must not be political. Our response must be driven by data from reliable, neutral sources, and must evolve as new information emerges."
-- Democratic-NPL gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz, unveiling her proposed coronavirus response plan.
“He looks at his distance learning plan that he gets on Mondays, and he’s so overwhelmed when he gets home Tuesday that he doesn’t even know what the teacher said.”
-- Lisa Klein, one of many Bismarck parents who spoke out against coronavirus measures in public schools.
“I didn’t even know this existed, but they said 'We’re going to give you masks for your instruments,' and I was like, ‘What the heck?’”
-- Bismarck High School senior Sean Korsmo, who was given a coronavirus mask for his trumpet.
“We know leaks will be found. The key is how many leaks, and how long it takes for industry to repair those leaks. And thirdly, are they repeating leaks, at the same point?”
-- Jim Semerad, director of air quality for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, on the state's fledgling program for reviewing leaks of air emissions from oil field infrastructure.
"I work out every other day, lift, jog, run, play softball, avid hunter. Just have bad genes."
-- North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott Davis, who recently underwent a heart bypass.
"We feel this is a very responsible budget in very difficult times where we've seen a decrease in our state revenue collections because of the overall economy."
-- Mandan Finance Director Greg Welch, on a 2021 city budget that does not include any new mill levies.
