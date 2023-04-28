"This ban won’t stop North Dakotans from being trans, but it will deny them critical support that helps struggling transgender youth grow up to become thriving transgender adults."

-- American Civil Liberties Union lobbyist Cody Schuler, after Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation that will prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming care to transgender minors in North Dakota.

q q q

“Let’s get our raw milk bottled up and ready for the new batch when the cows come home."

-- Sen. Randy Lemm, R-Hillsboro, advocating for a bill to legalize direct-to-consumer sales of unpasteurized milk.

q q q

“This gaming is exploding, bigger than any of us actually can imagine.”

-- Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, on the proliferation of electronic pull tabs in North Dakota after the 2017 Legislature approved the machines that mimic slot machines.

q q q

“This chase would not have gone on if the public was not in danger. He had a total disregard for anybody other than himself.”

-- Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch, after a Saturday evening chase of a suspect that reached speeds of 120 mph on rural roads and ended with gunfire on Bismarck’s South Washington Street.

q q q

“In my opinion, this is money looking for a good project rather than a good project looking for money. That’s kind of a concern to me.”

-- Sen. Don Schaible, R-Mott, on a proposal to spend $50 million of public money to cultivate tourism attractions.

q q q

"Taxpayers spend an awful lot of money trying to provide good things for their kids, and they just want to get their money's worth."

-- Jan Wangler, organizer of a successful petition drive to have the State Auditor's Office audit the Bismarck Public School District's finances.

q q q

"We're always focused on trying to improve student achievement -- that's the (main) goal with the board," he said.

-- Bismarck School Board President Jon Lee, after the State Auditor's Office announced it will audit the Bismarck Public School District's finances.

q q q

“Protecting our North Dakota producers, who raise approximately 1 million commercial birds yearly, and our many backyard bird owners is high priority.”

-- Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, after the state's first confirmed case of bird flu in 2023, and the 25th overall during the national outbreak that began more than a year ago.

q q q

“BNSF has obtained all the permits and approvals for our bridge project to begin construction. This is a massive private infrastructure project benefitting North Dakota’s major industries as well as the nation’s supply chain. Construction activity will ramp up this spring and summer as we build a railroad bridge capable of serving our customers for the next 100 years.”

-- BNSF Railway spokeswoman Amy McBeth, after North Dakota’s Department of Water Resources issued two state permits that are the last regulatory permissions the railroad needs to replace the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge over the Missouri River.

q q q

“We could certainly look at a challenge in court.”

-- Mark Zimmerman, president of the Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit, after the state issued the final permits needed for BNSF Railway to replace the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge over the Missouri River. FORB is fighting to save the bridge and turn it into a tourism attraction.

q q q

"There is no solution before us that is free. We cannot kid ourselves. No course of action has a zero price tag, so it's a choice: Do we double down and invest to make the plan whole, or do we buy ourselves out of this obligation and chart a new path forward?"

-- Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, during debate on whether to close North Dakota's public pension plan.