“I thought today’s vote was very self-serving. How can we vote for ourselves when we can’t vote for children?”

-- Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, after the North Dakota Senate increased the amount of money lawmakers and other state employees receive in meal reimbursements, 10 days after killing a bill to provide free school lunches to low-income K-12 students.

"I think you're going to find that both leaders are going to really push the envelope hard to keep things moving rapidly, so I think we're looking really good right now, and there's been a lot of work done on getting the budget in the right shape, having some cash reserves for next time, have the right policies moving forward."

-- House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, as the 2023 legislative session reaches the stretch run.

“For me, a lot of my poems have been a way to heal from childhood trauma. A lot of my poems speak to a sense of place as a Native person in North Dakota.”

-- Denise Lajimodiere, North Dakota's first Native American poet laureate.

"There are those of us out there who have no option but to heat the house."

-- Bismarck retiree Earl McClenathan, testifying during a public hearing held by state regulators on a proposal by Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. to increase electrical rates.

"When there are negotiations going on, the best position is not to offer something of the other party’s position. It’s to add your strongest point, and I think the strongest point here is property tax relief."

-- Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, on the debate at the Capitol between income tax relief and property tax relief.

“I have talked to several of my family members that don’t want to leave North Dakota because it is their state, and it is their home. But they’re feeling like they have to now. They don’t feel like it’s safe for them.”

-- Sen. Ryan Braunberger, D-Fargo, after Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation that will restrict transgender females in school sports.

"I think (Bird) has been good for our community because the last couple of years that we've done this I've seen a lot of people use it."

-- Bismarck City Commissioner Greg Zenker, as the commission updated the city's agreement with Bird Rides Inc., a stand-up electric scooter rental company that has been operating in Bismarck since 2021.

“I just think that gambling in North Dakota has mushroomed to the point where I have in no way, shape or form a desire to expand it.”

-- State Sen. David Rust, R-Tioga, before the Senate killed a measure to legalize sports betting in North Dakota.

“The Bakken GROW program is a humanitarian mission and a workforce solution. The NDPC staff and membership are excited to begin sharing the hospitality of North Dakota and the tremendous Bakken career opportunities with a wider group of individuals."

-- Former Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, who will lead a North Dakota Petroleum Council program to recruit Ukrainians and other immigrants for oil field jobs.

"Our elected officials need to hear from the public and understand that the placement of the pipeline near populated areas is not acceptable and it is just too dangerous."

-- Former Bismarck Mayor John Warford, part of a group circulating a petition that calls on elected officials to take various actions related to Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Carbon Express pipeline, which many landowners oppose.