Eminently quotable: 'They belong in this community'

"This is another huge step forward in securing a long-term, viable future for Coal Creek Station.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, after member cooperatives of Minnesota-based Great River Energy endorsed a deal to sell the Coal Creek Station coal-fired power plant to Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy Center. Federal and state regulators must still approve.
q q q
"It's crystal clear that under the prior liquor license, it was a mess. It was a mess. Mr. Felton is here to clean up that mess, and he's paying a hefty price to do that."
-- Christopher Nyhus, attorney for Wade Felton, owner of the now-closed Silver Dollar bar in Mandan, in an unsuccessful attempt to get the city commission to reverse its decision to deny the bar a liquor license.
q q q
“They’ve run a water line that connects down to Lake Sakakawea that they’re actually using more as a means of temperature control than firefighting. It’s so hot on the pad that in order to access it, they have to get the temperature down to bring personnel and equipment on there.”
-- Lucas Graf, McKenzie District Ranger for the U.S. Forest Service’s Dakota Prairie Grasslands, on efforts to combat an oil well pad fire in McKenzie County.
q q q
"The concept here is to honor those who are currently serving in the military as well as all veterans living and deceased."
-- Burleigh County Veterans Service Officer Mark Landis, on plans for a privately funded veterans memorial monument at the courthouse.
q q q
“The rapid development of the North Dakota wildland fire task force once again highlights our state’s creativity and willingness to help one another in a time of need.”
-- State Forester Tom Claeys, on the formation of a group to augment efforts to battle wildfires in North Dakota amid this summer's drought.
q q q
"It's been a really good support system to empower these new immigrants and to let them know that they can go out there and be so much more than just an immigrant -- they belong in this community.”
-- Joy Giciro, an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Africa who settled in Bismarck and is a graduate of Global Neighbors' New Immigrant Leadership Program.
q q q
"This is a bank, and we are competing for the talent in the financial industry sector, and that's what you've got to look towards as you fill these positions and you provide compensation for these positions."
-- Former Bank of North Dakota President Eric Hardmeyer, discussing the $393,700 annual salary for new President/CEO Todd Steinwand.
q q q
“Of particular concern with the delta variant is that it appears this variant is affecting younger populations.”
-- Kirby Kruger, head of the state Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, on the fast-spreading coronavirus variant.
q q q
“Producers should scout their property and if grasshopper levels are economically damaging, they should take action. The adults have already laid eggs that will hatch next spring, so if control of immature grasshoppers is not taken in the spring, adults could be at even higher levels next year.”
-- North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, on a grasshopper infestation related to the drought.
q q q
"The drought certainly is a concern, as range land conditions are not good considering the lack of moisture, and it would appear it had an impact on fawn survival. Observations indicated that reproduction rate was as low as we have counted since 2015."
-- State Game and Fish Department Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams, on the drought's impact on the western North Dakota pronghorn population.