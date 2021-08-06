Eminently quotable: 'They belong in this community'

"This is another huge step forward in securing a long-term, viable future for Coal Creek Station.”

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, after member cooperatives of Minnesota-based Great River Energy endorsed a deal to sell the Coal Creek Station coal-fired power plant to Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy Center. Federal and state regulators must still approve.

q q q

"It's crystal clear that under the prior liquor license, it was a mess. It was a mess. Mr. Felton is here to clean up that mess, and he's paying a hefty price to do that."

-- Christopher Nyhus, attorney for Wade Felton, owner of the now-closed Silver Dollar bar in Mandan, in an unsuccessful attempt to get the city commission to reverse its decision to deny the bar a liquor license.

q q q

“They’ve run a water line that connects down to Lake Sakakawea that they’re actually using more as a means of temperature control than firefighting. It’s so hot on the pad that in order to access it, they have to get the temperature down to bring personnel and equipment on there.”