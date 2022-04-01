Eminently quotable: 'These kids will change your world'

“We’re after the truth. The best way to preserve evidence and the truth is to have it captured on video and audio.”

-- Jason Stugelmeyer, deputy chief of the Bismarck Police Department, which is considering the features of several body camera systems as it eyes implementation of the technology next year.

q q q

"Honestly, it probably will help us plant a few more wheat acres. We'll put a few more acres into wheat and a few more into sunflowers."

-- Dickinson-area farmer Ed Kessel, reacting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two countries are big producers of wheat and sunflower seed oil, and the war has thrown global crop supplies into question.

q q q

"What we're seeing right now is very little Russia exposure left in our portfolios."

-- North Dakota Chief Investment Officer Scott Anderson, on the State Investment Board's holdings with ties to Russia falling from about $16 million to about $2.7 million as the panel has sought to divest from the country attacking Ukraine.

q q q

"While the federation recognizes that this will not eliminate all chances of (bird flu) spreading, we feel that it is a step that will assist in mitigating a potential source of spread."

-- North Dakota Turkey Federation board member David Muehler, in a request to the State Board of Animal Health to cancel poultry shows and exhibits amid the spread of bird flu in the country. The board agreed to the move.

q q q

"These kids will change your world. We have a huge weight on our shoulders, because these kids are our kids."

-- Wachter Middle School history teacher Erica Quale, after being presented with a prestigious Milken Educator Award, and the $25,000 prize that goes with it.

q q q

“Benedictines were not established to do a particular kind of work. We meet the needs of the people in the area.”

-- Sister Nicole Kunze, prioress of the Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery, which is marking 75 years as an independent Benedictine community.

q q q

"Top-of-mind concerns are water; how -- or if -- grazing and forage production areas will recover; and diminishing stockpiles of feed that are the reserves tapped in emergency situations. There is still time for snow and rain to show up, but as we get deeper into the calendar without measurable precipitation in these areas, we grow more anxious about what lies ahead.”

-- North Dakota Stockmen's Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson, commenting on the concerns of ranchers as drought persists heading into spring.

q q q

"I certainly have that obligation to the people of North Dakota to have in place the team that I think is best situated with regards to my perspectives and our leadership plans for up ahead."

-- Attorney General Drew Wrigley, who is replacing his chief deputy and evaluating other replacements to positions within the office.

q q q

"We're going to be glad we've got this money in these buckets coming into the next session."

-- House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, noting that the state has healthy reserves as a persistent budget gap, recent tax breaks and volatility of the state's major revenue sources create challenges for budget writers.

