Eminently quotable: 'These are the people’s dollars'

“How she survived I have no idea.”
-- Billings County Sheriff Pat Rummel, on a suspect who spent two nights hiding in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in subzero conditions. She was taken to a Minnesota hospital for treatment of cold-related injuries.
q q q
"What offends you more: Thou shalt not kill, or murder?"
-- Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, who introduced a bill that would permit North Dakota schools to post the Ten Commandments.
q q q
"What attorney at a school district is going to say, 'Yeah, go ahead,' because you will be sued no matter what it says here about immunity. You will be in federal court. You will lose."
-- Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, opposing a bill that would provide immunity from legal liability to school officials who post the Ten Commandments.
q q q
“This is North Dakota’s money. These are the people’s dollars.”
-- Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, speaking to lawmakers in support of a bill that would create a broader investment policy for North Dakota’s Legacy Fund oil tax savings account.
q q q
“We know the climate activists are coming after us. So what can we do as a state to ensure we do not leave 800 years of coal in the ground or leave one of the top 10 oil fields in the world undercapitalized and underdeveloped?”
-- North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness, advocating for a new arm of the state Industrial Commission meant to advance cleaner energy technologies.
q q q
“To call it a ‘clean and sustainable’ energy authority, I think is disingenuous.”
-- Dakota Resource Council Executive Director Scott Skokos, on a proposed Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, which he thinks is geared toward the oil, coal and ethanol industries.
q q q
"I guess February is trying to make up for it. It doesn't want us to get off too easy."
-- National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Gale, on an arctic blast bringing the coldest temperatures so far in what has been a relatively balmy winter.
q q q
"I'm excited. This is something that our community needs."
-- Mandan School Superintendent Mike Bitz, after the school board scheduled an April 13 special election on a proposed $84 million bond issue for a new elementary school and a new high school.
q q q
"I don't think anybody sitting here enjoys the need to raise any tax, but what are we to do? We have roads that are crumbling and we haven't had an increase in 16 years."
-- Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, on a proposed state fuels tax hike of 6 cents per gallon to help pay for improvements to roads and bridges.
q q q
“They just think it’s so cool. It’s a very positive thing and I’m proud to be part of it.”
-- Army National Guard veteran Dennis Beck, a volunteer with a North Dakota nonprofit that's using indoor digital billboards to honor the state’s soldiers, veterans and first responders.
q q q
“I’ve always felt the health officer should be a medical doctor.”
-- Rep. Bill Devlin, R-Finley, who has introduced a bill that would require the state health officer to be a practicing licensed physician.
q q q
"We send them out to law enforcement, and we're never quite sure whatever happens to them."
-- Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who supports a proposed tracking system for sexual assault examination kits.
q q q
“A tax levied is not a tax collected. The tax proposed in this bill would be so high that that business would not likely locate in North Dakota.”
-- Jeff Danielson, lobbyist for the Wind Industry of North Dakota coalition, testifying against a bill that would impose a new tax on wind farms and give the money to coal-fired power plants in the form of grants.