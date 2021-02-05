Eminently quotable: 'These are the people’s dollars'

q q q

“We know the climate activists are coming after us. So what can we do as a state to ensure we do not leave 800 years of coal in the ground or leave one of the top 10 oil fields in the world undercapitalized and underdeveloped?”

-- North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness, advocating for a new arm of the state Industrial Commission meant to advance cleaner energy technologies.

“To call it a ‘clean and sustainable’ energy authority, I think is disingenuous.”

-- Dakota Resource Council Executive Director Scott Skokos, on a proposed Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, which he thinks is geared toward the oil, coal and ethanol industries.

"I guess February is trying to make up for it. It doesn't want us to get off too easy."

-- National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Gale, on an arctic blast bringing the coldest temperatures so far in what has been a relatively balmy winter.