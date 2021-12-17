Eminently quotable: 'These are the byproducts of illegal activity'

"While this is a bittersweet day for me, I'm proud of the many goals I have accomplished, and I've worked hard to help improve the quality of life in North Dakota. That's always been an important thing. And I have fought, I think, tirelessly for conservative values. It isn't always that you say no to spending. It's spending wisely."

-- Sen. Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, longtime state Senate majority leader, announcing he won't seek reelection next year, ending a three-decade tenure in the Legislature.

"Words alone cannot express what a privilege it has been to serve our state and the wonderful people of District 47 from 1993 to the present. I’d also like to recognize the fine work that Rep. Larry Klemin and Sen. Mike Dwyer have done for the citizens of District 47."

-- Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, announcing he won't seek another term. He was first elected in 1992.

"Even if we have a kind of normal snow season this year, it'll probably feel relatively harsh compared to last year."

-- Corey King, National Weather Service emergency response specialist in Bismarck, commenting on last winter's lack of snow.

“Ensuring the lessons we can learn from Theodore Roosevelt are accessible to everyone inspires future generations to get ‘into the arena’ and solve the challenges we face today as a collective, global community.”

-- Rob and Melani Walton, of the Walmart fortune, in donating $10 million to Dickinson State University's Theodore Roosevelt Center, which since 2009 has digitized more than 70,000 Roosevelt items and made them available online.

"It's been a passion of mine, honoring those veterans."

-- Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, who spearheaded the annual Wreaths Across America holiday tradition at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. The effort places wreaths on all headstones.

"We've got to do some scouting and some footwork to find out if we can get a friendly relationship with a farmer or rancher out there over the river to continue on with the project."

-- Billings County Commission Chairman Mike Kasian, on continued efforts to find land for a bridge over the Little Missouri River in the western North Dakota Badlands.

"I think what we're seeing ... is that this hasn't been a problem in North Dakota, and law enforcement and state's attorneys are not seizing property from anybody who doesn't deserve to have it seized from them, because these are the byproducts of illegal activity."

-- Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, discussing civil asset forfeiture, a legal process that targets property involved in crimes. Criminal justice officials say existing data don't indicate "policing for profit."

“Mandan is a such a vibrant community and has a wealth of potential. Mandan’s experiences resonate with our businesses, citizens and visitors. Unique experiences will create memories that span generations and connect individuals and families with the community."

-- Matt Schanandore, the new executive director of the Mandan Progress Organization.

“Those federal hydrogen rules and financial incentives are far from settled at this juncture, which is the primary reason we question whether it is premature for any entity to receive state financial support for this type of venture right now.”

-- John Phillips, president of the Coal Conversion Counties Association, which opposes state aid to help convert the Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah for hydrogen production.

“For Basin Electric it is a way better option. We hold all those jobs. They stay in North Dakota.”

-- Paul Sukut, recently retired CEO of Basin Electric Cooperative, which is working to sell the synfuels plant to Bakken Energy for the hydrogen hub.

