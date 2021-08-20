Eminently quotable: 'There is a need to step up to the plate'

"As a legislator from rural North Dakota, I know that the representation from rural North Dakota is going to be different by the time the next session starts. And that's troubling, but that's what the numbers say. The cities grew. The western area of the state grew, and that's what it is."

-- Rep. Bill Devlin, R-Finley, chairman of the Legislature's Redistricting Committee, on redrawing legislative districts based on the 2020 census numbers.

"I don't trust when government says, 'Well, we just need a letter from you guys.'"

-- Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner, who voted against providing a letter of support for a group trying to bring passenger rail service back to southern North Dakota. The commission voted 3-2 to approve the letter, which carries no financial obligation.

“There’s no doubt that the federal program in our view needs reform. There is a need to step up to the plate to deal with emissions issues, especially methane. There does need to be a leasing program that is inclusive and responsive and provides for participation from all communities.”