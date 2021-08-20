Eminently quotable: 'There is a need to step up to the plate'

"As a legislator from rural North Dakota, I know that the representation from rural North Dakota is going to be different by the time the next session starts. And that's troubling, but that's what the numbers say. The cities grew. The western area of the state grew, and that's what it is."
-- Rep. Bill Devlin, R-Finley, chairman of the Legislature's Redistricting Committee, on redrawing legislative districts based on the 2020 census numbers.
q q q
"I don't trust when government says, 'Well, we just need a letter from you guys.'"
-- Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner, who voted against providing a letter of support for a group trying to bring passenger rail service back to southern North Dakota. The commission voted 3-2 to approve the letter, which carries no financial obligation.
q q q
“There’s no doubt that the federal program in our view needs reform. There is a need to step up to the plate to deal with emissions issues, especially methane. There does need to be a leasing program that is inclusive and responsive and provides for participation from all communities.”
-- Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, speaking in Bismarck about the Biden administration's pause on federal oil and gas leasing, which is not popular in North Dakota.
q q q
"It just felt like death, just the overall feeling. The Narcan, it takes over the feeling of the heroin, and it's not a good combination. I mean, it saves your life but it drains you physically, and just your blood pressure being so low and not having blood to extremities, and the oxygen deprivation to the brain, I wasn't right for weeks afterward."
-- Former drug addict Kyle Clayton, who is now a recovery coach and peer support specialist at Heartview Foundation in Bismarck, on what it's like to be revived with Narcan following a heroin overdose.
q q q
"At our national convention today, a meteorologist gave a long-term weather forecast, predicting prolonged drought through this time next year, with a slight reprieve beginning then and a wet 2023 winter. I also learned today that one-third of the U.S. cowherd is in a drought-impacted area. That’s sad. Despite the old saying, misery does not love company."
-- North Dakota Stockmen's Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson, on the drought that's plaguing ranchers.
q q q
"Our vision is that the synfuels plant will continue its historic role as a hub of innovation and pioneering spirit for the great benefit of generations to come."
-- Steve Lebow, chairman of Bakken Energy, which is buying Basin Electric Power Cooperative's Great Plains Synfuels Plant to convert to produce hydrogen.
q q q
"We continually adjust resources within our hospital to ensure we meet our region's medical needs, including increased COVID admissions. We see a trend toward younger patients treated for the delta variant and actively plan to accommodate as many COVID patients as we can."
-- Sanford Health Bismarck Vice President Medical Officer Chris Meeker, on rising coronavirus-related hospitalizations and shrinking hospital beds in North Dakota.
q q q
“That definitely will differentiate ourselves from the rest of the industry.”
-- Red Trail Energy CEO Gerald Bachmeier, on the ethanol plant's plan to store carbon dioxide captured from the facility underground, and get a premium price for its product in emissions-conscious California.
q q q
“The point is you shouldn’t have noticed anything. If you called 911 we should have answered it anyway, and that’s how it went.”