Eminently quotable: 'There is a lot more work to be done'

“Williston is at the epicenter of understanding what it’s like to be whipsawed by prices that we don’t control. This project is not dependent on the price of oil, and these jobs won’t be dependent on it.”

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, announcing a massive $1.9 billion cryptocurrency data center being built west of Williston.

q q q

"Many residents are alive today because of the vaccine."

-- North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson, noting that there are fewer deaths in nursing homes during the current COVID-19 spike than there were during the one in late 2020, before the availability of vaccines.

q q q

“It's important because it includes what the public will get for information. It's important that the citizens know what is going on before so that they can respond and react to what's happening in the Legislature, the city commission and in their life in general. That's how a democracy works.”

-- North Dakota Newspaper Association Attorney Jack McDonald, detailing the importance of North Dakota's shield law, after a Williston reporter's phone was illegally confiscated by a law enforcement agent. The law is aimed at protecting journalists from being forced to turn over notes and other information without a court hearing.

q q q

“We have a soft spot in our hearts for her.”

-- North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum Curator Jenny Yearous, on the restoration of a 140-year-old portrait of Linda Slaughter, a prominent Bismarck woman and great-grandmother of Gov. Doug Burgum.

q q q

"I feel good about what I've accomplished. I feel even better about what my colleagues, we conservatives, have come together and accomplished for the people in the state of North Dakota, and there is a lot more work to be done, but it is going to be left up to others to carry on that work."

-- State Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, who formed the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus in the Legislature, announcing that he won't seek reelection this year.

q q q

"We grew support across the state through a network of small businesses. The biggest obstacle is those who are pushing the hardest are disabled, parents, business owners, or have generally a lot going on in their life."

-- Dustin Peyer, of Driscoll, a leader of a failed effort to gather enough petition signatures to force a public vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota.

q q q

“We’ve worked hard to prepare for this, and our very high vaccination and booster rates among residents have resulted in very few seriously ill people, and we are not anticipating any hospital admissions at this time."

-- State Correctional Health Authority Dr. John Hagan, on a spike in COVID-19 cases in North Dakota's state prison system amid the omicron variant wave.

q q q

“We have adequate production and processing of milk. Our concerns lie with access to containers for processors, labor issues within the supply chain and a major shortage of drivers.”

-- Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, as he and Gov. Doug Burgum announced measures meant to ease a shortage of truck drivers to deliver milk to schools, businesses and other customers in North Dakota.

q q q

“Every time I talk to a utility and mention data centers, they say, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve got all kinds of people talking to us wanting to come.’”

-- John Weeda, director of the North Dakota Transmission Authority, on data centers eyeing North Dakota because of its cool climate and abundance of electricity -- both of which are critical to the industry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0