Eminently quotable: 'There are just a lot of reasons here'

“There’s been a rush on clinical strength deodorant by business owners around the state.”

-- Julie Mears, owner of a Bottineau clothing store, joking about burnout as businesses in rural North Dakota communities struggle to find workers.

q q q

"I enter this next phase of my life with a deep commitment to being the best husband, father, grandfather, son and brother possible."

-- Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher, announcing his retirement at the end of the academic year, after more than 30 years with the district in various capacities.

q q q

“We are suffering.”

-- Rhonda Counts, an employee at the Sky Dancer Casino on the Turtle Mountain Reservation, telling Gov. Doug Burgum how the casino has had to shutter some of its gambling offerings and cut jobs since electronic pull tabs were legalized in 2017.

q q q

“Unless there is a significant geopolitical event or supply disruption of some sort, it will revert back.”

-- North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, predicting that oil prices will fall below a benchmark that triggers higher oil tax collections in the state.

q q q

"There are just a lot of reasons here, and they stink."

-- Political talk radio host Joel Heitkamp, explaining why he filed an ethics complaint against Bismarck state lawmaker Jason Dockter, who was named in a critical probe into a building cost overrun incurred under late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

q q q

"Nineteen counties -- that's pretty staggering."

-- Tom Peters, an Extension agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota, commenting on the potentially devastating weed Palmer amaranth being found in 19 counties in a four-year span.

q q q

“Talon Metals’ announcement that it intends to move components of its nickel processing operations to North Dakota acknowledges the risks that this proposed mine poses to our community and land. A change in location (for the facility) does not eliminate concerns about the impact that a nickel mine ... will have on the environment, surrounding communities, and our band’s cultural practices.”

-- Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, describing the tribe's opposition to a nickel mine in Minnesota proposed by a company that plans to build a processing plant in North Dakota's Mercer County.

q q q

“We expected declines, given the disruption everyone experienced during the pandemic, but that doesn’t make these results easier to see. We must work diligently to take the necessary steps to help all students, across all grades, to achieve. This is a time to focus not just on recovery but on progress.”

-- State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, after North Dakota student scores on a standardized test known as the “nation’s report card” declined, mirroring a national trend attributed to COVID-19 disruptions.

q q q

"We certainly think it's important to have these conversations with the governor to have ideas to move the needle on getting more people to move to North Dakota because, as we know, we have 30,000 to 40,000 jobs unfilled at this point in time, so I think the governor's thinking is in the right direction."

-- Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, who chairs the House Industry, Business and Labor Committee, after Gov. Doug Burgum proposed more than $70 million worth of proposals to boost North Dakota's workforce.