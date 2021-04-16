Eminently quotable: 'There are four more fifths of the park left to enjoy'

“Negative, Ghost Rider, the pattern is full.”
-- South Central District Judge John Grinsteiner, borrowing a classic “Top Gun” quote to stop a prosecutor from interrupting him.
"We are asking the president ... to take action, and his administration did not. So we continue to pressure them."
-- Standing Rock Tribal Councilman Brandon Mauai, after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declined to make a decision on whether to allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to keep operating during a lengthy environmental review.
"There's nothing about this bill that I can find any redeeming quality in."
-- Sen. JoNell Bakke, D-Grand Forks, on legislation that would restrict transgender girls in K-12 sports.
"This is a great place to see the lesson of fire on the landscape. A fifth of the park might be in this (fire) perimeter. There are four more fifths of the park left to enjoy."
-- Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross, discussing the 5,000-acre Horse Pasture Fire in the park's North Unit.
"I am hoping that we can protect both our freedoms and our safety with these amendments."
-- Sen. Jessica Bell, R-Beulah, on changes to an anti-mask mandate bill that would make it apply only to state government and not to local governments.
“Thank you, Mandan Public School residents, for voting yes and investing in our youth and our community."
-- Superintendent Mike Bitz, after voters overwhelmingly approved building two new schools.
"She was a woman whose presence made every second momentous, whose words made the impossible possible, and whose direction tore down the walls standing in the way of our liberation."
-- Lorenzo Serna, director of tactical media for NDN Collective, an organization focused on community organizing and Indigenous rights, after the death of LaDonna Allard, a Fort Yates resident and founder of the first Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp.
“I’m just so excited to be able to go to the ballpark again. That was something we all really missed last summer. We don’t move as fast as we used to, but we can still shake it a little. Especially when we dance in front of the other team’s dugout.”
-- Betty Heinrich, a member of the Larkettes, a dance team of women who live in the Touchmark Retirement Community in Bismarck. They perform at Bismarck Larks baseball games, but were limited to the video board last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s likely there are more bighorns today than before North Dakota’s statehood in 1889. It really illustrates the historical significance of this year’s count.”
-- Game and Fish Department Big Game Biologist Brett Wiedmann, after an annual survey showed that bighorns in western North Dakota are at record numbers.
"We feel it is our duty, not the school's nor the Department of Health's decision, to make medical decisions for our children."
-- Nancy Jackson, mother of three Bismarck students, appealing to the school board to stop requiring students to wear masks.
“We have yet to see him show that political courage.”
-- Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, on Republican Gov. Doug Burgum's perceived liberal leanings on some social issues before he took office.
"It doesn't have any crazy moisture with it. It's a respectable amount, and the most moisture we've seen in a while. It will definitely help things out a bit, but it's not going to reverse the drought."
-- National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Gale, on this week's snowfall in North Dakota.