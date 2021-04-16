Eminently quotable: 'There are four more fifths of the park left to enjoy'

“I’m just so excited to be able to go to the ballpark again. That was something we all really missed last summer. We don’t move as fast as we used to, but we can still shake it a little. Especially when we dance in front of the other team’s dugout.”

-- Betty Heinrich, a member of the Larkettes, a dance team of women who live in the Touchmark Retirement Community in Bismarck. They perform at Bismarck Larks baseball games, but were limited to the video board last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

q q q

“It’s likely there are more bighorns today than before North Dakota’s statehood in 1889. It really illustrates the historical significance of this year’s count.”

-- Game and Fish Department Big Game Biologist Brett Wiedmann, after an annual survey showed that bighorns in western North Dakota are at record numbers.

q q q

"We feel it is our duty, not the school's nor the Department of Health's decision, to make medical decisions for our children."