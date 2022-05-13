Eminently quotable: 'The writing has been on the wall for a long time'

“Without our whys, we cannot lay the heart of nursing over the science of nursing. And to move from good to great, you have to have both.”

-- Raumi Kudrna, vice president of patient care services for CHI St. Alexius Health, who believes that what makes good nurses great is their "why" -- how they were inspired by the nurses who made an impact in their lives.

"These kids deserve it. That's what these small community newspapers are about."

-- Lesa Van Camp, publisher/editor of the Valley News & Views newspaper in Drayton, which is closing -- but not until June, so it can cover one last high school graduation.

"It won't devastate the industry, but for the producers involved it is devastating -- for their loss of production for this year, with no income for these flocks."

-- North Dakota Turkey Federation Vice President David Rude, on the bird flu outbreak across the nation.

"To me it's unfortunate that some people are spending a considerable amount of their time sowing distrust in the election as opposed to working for solutions, getting involved, participating, and I hope they do participate in this upcoming election so that they can see how filled with integrity election administration already is."

-- Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum, on the office dealing with questions about the integrity of elections, leading up to the June primary.

“We weren’t talking about politics, we weren’t talking about COVID -- we wanted to talk about their tree. So they were real excited when we said, ‘We want to measure your tree to see if it’s a champion.’”

-- Susan Wefald, who with fellow Bismarck resident and friend Nancy Willis scoured the city for months to try to find official state champion trees. They found a champion green ash on Laforest Avenue. The NDSU-North Dakota Forest Service keeps the champion registry.

"That just seems out of whack in my perspective."

-- South Central Judicial District Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick, saying he's "very perplexed" by the district's 100 jury trials in 2021, especially compared to the Fargo-area East Central Judicial District's 41 jury trials.

“These individuals suffered serious injuries simply for doing their job.”

-- Scott Overson, area director in Bismarck for the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which fined oil field service provider KLX Energy Services $454,000 after an explosion at a McKenzie County drilling site in November 2021 that permanently disabled one worker and injured two others.

“The writing has been on the wall for a long time, but I think now it’s in ink.”

-- Tammi Kromenaker, director of the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, on a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court suggesting a majority of justices support overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

“I am happy to accept this award because it gives me the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the rest of you and do what we love to do -- what we were created to do -- and that's to help North Dakotans become the healthiest they can be.”

-- Dr. Joan Connell of Bismarck, a pediatrician at the University of North Dakota Center for Family Medicine and former state Health Department field medical officer, after being named Health Care Hero of the Year at an annual luncheon honoring nurses.

