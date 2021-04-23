Eminently quotable: 'The time to bond is now'

q q q

“It was an odd year. It’s just not something I’ve seen or the community has seen since we started keeping stats.”

-- Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch, on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on crime in 2020.

“The North Dakota law flouts the Constitution in an attempt to sneak religion and Christian nationalism into public schools.”

-- The Freedom From Religion Foundation, reacting to a new North Dakota law that allows the Ten Commandments in public schools.

“We need to start looking at how we could be owners of projects, not the lessors of our land, and get the lion’s share."

-- Former Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault, on plans for a wind farm on the reservation.

