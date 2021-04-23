Eminently quotable: 'The time to bond is now'

"To me, there are major obstacles there, so this is a bridge that's going nowhere."
-- Bismarck Park Board President Julie Jeske, on efforts to save the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge -- which could cost as much as $90 million.
"As huge of an honor as it is to sit in this seat in this chamber, I don't care one bit if I am ever elected again if it means that I have to discriminate against specific children in law, because that's what this bill does."
-- Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, on a bill restricting transgender girls in K-12 sports.
"People got very little warning."
-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on rolling blackouts in the Bakken oil patch resulting from a blast of cold in the southern U.S. in February. The blackouts impacted oil and gas production.
“The time to bond is now.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, as he signed a landmark $680 million infrastructure bonding bill.
“It was an odd year. It’s just not something I’ve seen or the community has seen since we started keeping stats.”
-- Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch, on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on crime in 2020.
“The North Dakota law flouts the Constitution in an attempt to sneak religion and Christian nationalism into public schools.”
-- The Freedom From Religion Foundation, reacting to a new North Dakota law that allows the Ten Commandments in public schools.
“We need to start looking at how we could be owners of projects, not the lessors of our land, and get the lion’s share."
-- Former Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault, on plans for a wind farm on the reservation.
“Everybody makes a mistake. This is his first one. If he had a history of it, it’d be a different deal, but he doesn’t have a history of that, and I think folks like us should be willing to give him a break.”
-- House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, after House Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser was arrested for DUI.
“It was very powerful -- as we first told folks here at McCabe that, it was raining outside.”
-- Karl Kroger, lead pastor at McCabe United Methodist Church, on launching a communitywide prayer effort aimed at ending the state’s drought.
"Nation-to-nation consultation is something that we've been wanting and continue to want, but we want meaningful consultation. If it's a listening session where this administration is only going to hear us but not take (us) into serious consideration, then let's call it for what it is."
-- Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Councilman Brandon Mauai, on the importance of the federal government consulting with tribes on projects that affect them.
“We are blown away, and positively thrilled by the response the ND Sober Ride program received during the initial campaign launch.”
-- State Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon, on a program that aims to reduce drunken driving through ride-hailing vouchers. They helped provide 800 Lyft rides in March.
“Federal relief dollars have not come close to making up the difference. The MHA Nation can thus not afford further challenges to its ability to get its oil to market.”
-- MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox, detailing the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on tribal revenue, in comments lobbying for the continued operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline.