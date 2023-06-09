“Small-town values have guided me my entire life. And frankly, big cities could use more ideas and more values from small towns right now.”

— Gov. Doug Burgum, announcing a run for the White House.

• • •

“The rugged Western image is very popular; it’s always been popular. This is a traditional thing. He’s presenting himself as a man of the West from humble roots.”

— University of North Dakota political science professor Mark Jendrysik, on Gov. Doug Burgum’s presidential campaign video and website prominently featuring him in a cowboy theme.

• • •

“The last thing the country needs is another bored billionaire whose need for attention is greater than his commitment to the American people as the president of the greatest country in the world. Burgum’s presidential campaign will be short, but the harm he has done to North Dakotans will last generations.”

— North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Adam Goldwyn, reacting to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum announcing a presidential run.

• • •

“This proposed pipeline is a dangerous death wish. There will be a break, there will be a leak, and how many people are going to die?”

— Burleigh County landowner Michelle Herbel, opposing a carbon dioxide pipeline planned by Summit Carbon Solutions, which maintains the project is safe.

• • •

“We are just getting started. I think it’s the best idea since the wheel, almost.”

— Keri Hartman, academic dean and chair of environmental science at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town, who is the principal investigator for a study of using drones to deliver medicine and lab specimens.

• • •

“I want to do everything I can to make this be a place that people want to come to, and create a good economic impact on the community and state.”

— Dakota Community Bank & Trust President and CEO Dale Pahlke, who helped spearhead a $3.1 million rodeo arena in southeast Mandan.

• • •

“It looks like they’re starting to put together pieces of the puzzle.”

— Dan Laudel, director of the University of North Dakota’s Institute for Energy Studies, on a North Dakota Geological Survey report that provides a road map to explore lignite coal and organic-rich mudstone that contains enriched critical minerals.

• • •

“I love North Dakota. I still do. Even after failing at a business I still do.”

— John Roswech, owner of South 40 Beef in Mott, which has closed after just two years.

• • •

“This is an exciting day for MDU Resources and Knife River as completing the spinoff of Knife River brings us closer to our goal of becoming two best-in-class, pure-play companies. We expect this strategic shift and spinoff of Knife River to provide long-term value for our stockholders.”

— David Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources, as Knife River became an independent, public company on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol KNF.

• • •

“The building right now seems to be one of the more important issues for Burleigh County as far as our staff and operations.”

— Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner, as the county recommitted to moving staff into the downtown Provident Building by late next year, despite not knowing what a remodel will cost or how it will be funded.