“Anything we can do to improve the safety to the citizens, I’m willing to take a shot at it."

-- Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner, supporting a hazardous liquids pipeline zoning ordinance while acknowledging it likely will draw a lawsuit from CO2 pipeline developer Summit Carbon Solutions.

“Now the rabbit sits on top of my vote box and nibbles at my orchids.”

-- Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, a Legos enthusiast who displays some of his creations on his desk in the House chamber.

"I felt like I was very vulnerable and like I was exposed, and I just feel so desperate to try and make these people understand that trans people are people, trans girls are girls, trans boys are boys, nonbinary people exist. We're here."

-- Audin Rhodes, 28, of Minot, who identifies as trans-nonbinary, detailing their experience testifying before a legislative committee during a recent LGBTQ lobby day at the state Capitol, where lawmakers this session have dealt with a slew of bills that opponents say target transgender people.

"The accreditation criteria is very clear that governing boards and institutions must be independent from political influence."

-- Former North Dakota University System Chancellor Larry Isaak, warning that a bill to change faculty tenure could risk the accreditation of Bismarck State College and Dickinson State University. The bill's sponsor, House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, disputes that.

“The river is our biggest physical asset in the community -- it doesn't always feel like we've fully embraced it.”

-- Jake Axtman, principal landscape architect at AGL Architects, which is part of an effort to make the Missouri River an important part of Bismarck's identity by developing the riverfront.

“If you ever get to the point where that doesn’t shock you, it’ll be time to move on.”

-- Steve Harstad, chief North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent, discussing the difficulties of investigating child pornography cases that can involve "horrific" images.

"There is no boogeyman here."

-- Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, arguing in favor of a bill to require written parental permission for students to participate in school activities. The Senate in a 16-31 vote killed the bill that some opponents believed could prevent students from joining clubs to support LGBTQ students.

“Restimulations increase the ultimate recoverable barrels of oil, meaning more economic value to the state, the mineral owners and the operators.”

-- Sen. Dale Patten, R-Watford City, on a bill that would give tax incentives to oil companies for “restimulating” old oil wells in the state through hydraulic fracturing.

“This high profit margin industry (is) capable of funding this restimulation program on their own.”

-- Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, speaking against a bill to give oil companies tax incentives to boost production from old oil wells.

"It was a full week for us, having the birth and then having the funeral."

-- Sen. Jordan Kannianen, R-Stanley, whose son James Herbert was born four days after Kannianen's grandmother died.

“I’m willing to look at the argument that this had something to do with it. I think you will find that (the Fed) was engaged in some level of some supervision. Why that didn’t work? That’s the question that needs to be resolved.”

-- Former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., pushing back against suggestions that legislation she backed in 2018 was directly responsible for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

"Raising the limit causes slower traffic to move up to the prevailing speed and brings a more uniform traffic flow."

-- State Rep. Bob Paulson, R-Minot, backing a bill headed to Gov. Doug Burgum that would increase the speed limit on interstate highways in North Dakota from 75 mph to 80 mph.