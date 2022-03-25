Eminently quotable: 'The potential for violence is higher than ever'

“I grew up in a small town where people believe in helping each other. The values of rural America are Democrats’ values, but we don’t see that being supported at the ballot box.”

-- Pembina native Patrick Hart, chairman of the struggling North Dakota Democratic-NPL party.

q q q

“I just wanted out. I couldn’t get out. He turned and I shot.”

-- Michael Neugebauer, testifying about killing his abusive father in 1992, along with his mother and two siblings, during a hearing on whether his life prison sentence should be reduced.

q q q

"I'm guilty of all the charges and that's all I'm going to say for the rest of the meeting."

-- Fatal hit-and-run suspect Wade Bison, speaking during a court appearance.

q q q

"It's very common to have someone endorse a candidate based on two things that John has, and No. 1 is his incumbency and No. 2 is a perceived inevitability of a win."

-- Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, who is seeking the GOP endorsement to run for U.S. Senate, after incumbent Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

q q q

“There are bad people coming to our city. They just want to do their business and leave, but the potential for violence is higher than ever.”

-- Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch, tying criminals from out of state to a rise in drug crimes.

q q q

"I am tremendously fortunate to have an opportunity to continue public service in a different way, to connect people with programs and problems with solutions, which is what I enjoyed the most about being a legislator, and to work with a great staff of an important agency to a state like North Dakota."

-- State Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, after President Joe Biden appointed her to be state director for U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

q q q

“This is a new area of law for everyone, industry included.”

-- Derrick Braaten, a lawyer representing landowners who sued the state over a law they say deprives them of their right to compensation for the energy industry's use of underground cavities within rocks known as pore space.

q q q

“The partnership provides students with additional opportunities beyond the more than 300 online graduate and undergraduate degree programs currently offered by the institutions of the North Dakota University System.”

-- Chancellor Mark Hagerott, on a partnership involving the online Western Governors University and five community colleges including Bismarck State College.

q q q

"There's been value increases across the state from pretty much everybody I've talked to. And I've spoken to people in other states as well, and they're seeing similar increases."

-- Bismarck City Assessor Allison Jensen, on the city mailing more than 8,000 notices to let property owners know their real estate valuations have significantly increased.

q q q

"I must report all violations to the attorney general."

-- Secretary of State Al Jaeger, announcing that he will report alleged violations of state law related to signatures gathered for a proposed ballot measure for term limits on the governor and state lawmakers.

q q q

"We will pursue every legal avenue for challenging this decision out of respect to the wide swath of North Dakotans who want term limits, and to protect the integrity of our initiated measure process."

-- Jared Hendrix, chairman of a proposed term limits ballot measure that Secretary of State Al Jaeger has disqualified from the ballot due to problems with petition signatures.

q q q

"It keeps current enough for people to be making some decisions about what they want to be doing to protect themselves or to protect others."

-- Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, on the state's switch from daily to weekly reporting of COVID-19 data.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0