“Even if there was some abuse there’s many options, many options short of taking someone’s life.”

-- Judge Doug Bahr, sentencing Nikki Entzel to life in prison for plotting and attempting to cover up her husband’s death. Entzel claimed her husband had abused her boys. Authorities say a love triangle and a scheme to collect insurance benefits drove the plot.

q q q

“I think we’re doing a good job now, and this is going to prove that. If not, it will prove that as well.”

-- Bismarck Deputy Police Chief Randy Ziegler, after the City Commission approved a $1.2 million police department request that will equip officers with body-worn cameras.

q q q

"I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve the children and families of Bismarck. I look forward to working with the school board, educators, parents and the entire community to make our schools the very best in the state and nation."

-- Assistant Mandan School Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht, accepting the Bismarck School Board's offer to become the next superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools.

q q q

"It is interesting that the computers in libraries have filters to protect children, but the library shelves do not."

-- Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, as the North Dakota House advanced a bill targeting sexual material in North Dakota's public libraries.

q q q

"Under this bill, if your mother-in-law liked to read steamy romance novels, or you want to check out a movie from the library with a love scene, you'd be out of luck. The library shelves would be empty."

-- Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, D-Fargo, opposing a bill targeting sexual material in North Dakota's public libraries.

q q q

"We hope those women who came forward to share their experiences identifying shortcomings in our legal system will take some comfort that their courage and advocacy will help others."

-- Sen. Jonathan Sickler, R-Grand Forks, as the North Dakota Senate passed a bill that provides more time for sexual assault victims to file civil lawsuits going forward, but does not help past victims who are barred by statutes of limitations from bringing claims.

q q q

"He screwed up a lot of people's lives. He’s not a good guy, despite how many community members say otherwise."

-- U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor, sentencing former bank president Brady Torgerson to two years in federal prison for defrauding Beulah and Glen Ullin banks. Torgerson's attorney said his client was trying to help others.

q q q

“Think about that, back to 1995, was the last time we were able as a state to freeze tuition for not one year but two years. And we find ourselves in a wonderful envious financial position right now.”

-- Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, as the House approved a higher education budget bill that includes money for a tuition freeze. It would be the first in the state in nearly three decades.

q q q

“This certainly goes against the enrollment trends we are seeing in higher education, both in North Dakota and across the country. I believe this is the result of both an increased need for a skilled workforce and the way our polytechnic model offers career pathways and flexible education options.”

-- Doug Jensen, president of Bismarck State College, which saw a spring semester enrollment jump of 20.2% from 2022.

q q q

"This is an important election integrity bill for those constituents who like to vote in person."

-- Rep. Claire Cory, R-Grand Forks, supporting a bill that would guarantee a physical polling place in every county and would ban an all-mail election.