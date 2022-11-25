Eminently quotable: 'The leader needs to make final decisions'

“I want to thank the people of North Dakota for allowing me to serve.”

— Gerald VandeWalle, North Dakota’s longest-

serving Supreme Court justice, announcing plans to retire Jan. 31 due to declining health. VandeWalle, 89, has served on the high court since August 1978.

q q q

“It might be heaven-sent, really.”

— Lisa Pederson, livestock specialist with North Dakota State University Extension, detailing how the recent early winter blizzard presents challenges for ranchers but also hope that the moisture will cut into prolonged drought in the state.

q q q

“It’s not easy to feel gratitude for a turkey with an attitude, so give thanks, Sunflower, that you turned out good-looking. It has spared you from Thanksgiving cooking.”

— Gov. Doug Burgum, traditionally pardoning a turkey before Thanksgiving.

q q q

“I really do think that North Dakota is the best state, and we work so hard for creating opportunities, and I love being a North Dakotan and I plan to stay.”

— Bismarck native, lawyer and Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, who lost a bid for Congress. Mund says she isn’t sure about her future plans but wants to stay in her home state.

q q q

“I know at the end of the day the leader needs to make final decisions, and I’m absolutely great with that, but also because of the experience that people in this chamber have, they give a lot of great advice, so I will seek advice from people and that will help form my opinions on several different issues.”

— New North Dakota House Majority Leader Rep.

Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson.

q q q

“We’ve got all the equipment. We don’t have the personnel.”

— Attorney General Drew Wrigley, announcing that he will push state lawmakers for money to upgrade the State Crime Lab, boost pay to attract and retain attorneys, and add state crime bureau agents.

q q q

“Where people see big groups (of wildlife) this early, that means habitat is in short supply.”

— Casey Anderson, North Dakota Game and Fish

Department wildlife chief, on the impact to wild animals

of the early winter blizzard earlier this month.

q q q

“Higher gas prices aren’t enough to stop most people from traveling to be with family and friends. When gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by cutting expenses in other areas, such as lodging, shopping or dining out.”

— Gene LaDoucer, regional spokesman for AAA,

discussing holiday travel and high gas prices.

q q q

“This is a failure on the part of our team and our state. And we have to get this figured out.”

— Rep. Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo, on the unfunded liability for the state employee retirement plan reaching $1.7 billion.