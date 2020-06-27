Eminently quotable: 'The greatest gift you could give a person was the gift of your time'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Our goal by the end of the year is to have topsoil on every one of these sites, either ready for crops to be seeded in spring or native grasses already seeded and ready for the fall rains. It’s going to be an enormous process.”

-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on a $66 million effort to plug abandoned wells in the oil patch.

q q q

"It's a unique perspective that a global pandemic, a viral pandemic, could bring health care to its knees. It doesn't make sense at first."

-- Dr. Michael LeBeau, president of Sanford Health Bismarck, speaking at this year's Economic Outlook Forum hosted by the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

q q q

“The first couple of years out here as a counselor, I just fell in love with the kids. It got in my blood.”

-- Dan Mimnaugh, who is retiring after 40 years as director at Elks Camp Grassick for children and adults with special needs.

q q q