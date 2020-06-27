Eminently quotable: 'The greatest gift you could give a person was the gift of your time'

“Our goal by the end of the year is to have topsoil on every one of these sites, either ready for crops to be seeded in spring or native grasses already seeded and ready for the fall rains. It’s going to be an enormous process.”
-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on a $66 million effort to plug abandoned wells in the oil patch.
"It's a unique perspective that a global pandemic, a viral pandemic, could bring health care to its knees. It doesn't make sense at first."
-- Dr. Michael LeBeau, president of Sanford Health Bismarck, speaking at this year's Economic Outlook Forum hosted by the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.
“The first couple of years out here as a counselor, I just fell in love with the kids. It got in my blood.”
-- Dan Mimnaugh, who is retiring after 40 years as director at Elks Camp Grassick for children and adults with special needs.
“Sister Thomas lived her life for others. She was always giving to others, whether it was a smile, an encouraging word or a promise of prayer. She often said that the greatest gift you could give a person was the gift of your time, and she did that without fail."
-- Sister Nicole Kunze, prioress of the Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery, after the death of longtime and former University of Mary President Sister Thomas Welder, one of the more influential female leaders in North Dakota history. Welder, 80, died at her home following a battle with kidney cancer.
"When children are killed by a drunk driver, it matters how they die. It matters to the parents, and to exclude the blood alcohol on a drunk driver is to ignore reality."
-- Tom Dickson, a plaintiff's attorney in a lawsuit that resulted in a $1 billion damage award to plaintiffs in a drunken driving crash in Mandan five years ago that killed two women and severely injured a third. A judge recently rejected a request for a new trial from driver Jordan Morsette, who argued in part that allowing evidence of his intoxication was prejudicial.
“We felt this would be a great opportunity for the community to enjoy a well-loved summer tradition of patriotic spirit and musical excellence, and be entertained with a world-class fireworks display, in an environment that follows Gov. (Doug) Burgum’s ND Smart Restart program.”
-- Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Mike Gardner, announcing that the annual Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular on the Capitol grounds will go on, with coronavirus-related precautions in place.
“This is how important this is to us. We mean business. We want our voice to be heard.”
-- Intensive care unit nurse Molly Artz, on unionized nurses at CHI St. Alexius Health picketing the Bismarck hospital over what they say are staffing issues. Hospital officials say they're negotiating in good faith.
"That's the worst month that we've seen. We would expect that to be kind of the bottom."
-- State Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette, on sales tax collections plummeting 35.4% due to coronavirus-related business restrictions in April.
"When we began this process, we didn't know how long it would take to get facilities back open, but I am happy that we were able to get them reopened as quickly as we have been."
-- Christopher Larson, a nursing home resident in Mayville and chairman of the Task Force on Reuniting Residents and Families, on visitation resuming at long-term care facilities around North Dakota.
"It's a technology company, but it's based on people and a culture. Developing and maintaining a culture is much more difficult when you have to do that virtually."
-- Doug Remboldt, vice president of member support for National Information Solutions Cooperative, on the social impacts of having employees work from home indefinitely.
