Eminently quotable: 'The first, but not the last'

"Here is Hannah Stuhlmiller. She's going to be 90. She needs me in her home or she will die."

-- Tamara Stuhlmiller, of Bismarck, showing a photo of her mother, Hannah, who is in an assisted living center, and speaking in support of legislation stemming from the coronavirus pandemic that would allow residents of long-term care facilities to have a person designated to visit them.

q q q

"One of his next messages was ‘It’s a Christmas miracle.’”

-- Central Valley School Superintendent Jeremy Brandt, who helped locate the owner of a wedding ring found during renovation of a Reynolds bar. Derrick Fehr, of Bismarck, who taught with Brandt in Devils Lake after college, lost the ring in 2003.

q q q

"There is already so much transphobia and homophobia in this state. By passing this bill, it will make the state more dangerous for the transgender community and the transgender youth in this state."