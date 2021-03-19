Eminently quotable: 'The first, but not the last'

"Here is Hannah Stuhlmiller. She's going to be 90. She needs me in her home or she will die."
-- Tamara Stuhlmiller, of Bismarck, showing a photo of her mother, Hannah, who is in an assisted living center, and speaking in support of legislation stemming from the coronavirus pandemic that would allow residents of long-term care facilities to have a person designated to visit them.
q q q
"One of his next messages was ‘It’s a Christmas miracle.’”
-- Central Valley School Superintendent Jeremy Brandt, who helped locate the owner of a wedding ring found during renovation of a Reynolds bar. Derrick Fehr, of Bismarck, who taught with Brandt in Devils Lake after college, lost the ring in 2003.
q q q
"There is already so much transphobia and homophobia in this state. By passing this bill, it will make the state more dangerous for the transgender community and the transgender youth in this state."
-- Bismarck student Zander Mueller, who identified as a member of the LGBTQ community, in testimony at the Legislature against House Bill 1298, which would restrict transgender athletes.
q q q
"The first, but not the last."
-- The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, in a social media post praising new Interior Secretary Deb Haaland for "blazing a trail as the first Native American to ever lead a Cabinet agency."
q q q
“We are excited to make the move to the final phase of COVID vaccinations.”
-- Erin Ourada, administrator of Mandan-based Custer Health, which has opened vaccine clinics to the general population.
q q q
"It was a pleasant evening up until that point, and then not so much. Nobody panicked. Everything went well."
-- Rep. Mike Beltz, R-Hillsboro, who was saved from choking on a piece of steak at dinner by Rep. Jared Hagert, R-Emerado, who performed the Heimlich maneuver.
q q q
"I knew it was big because I couldn't hardly reel it in. I thought it was big, but not that big, never in a million years."
-- Dickinson oil field worker Jared Shypkoski, on catching a 33-inch walleye on the Missouri River south of Bismarck weighing 16 pounds, 6 ounces -- likely a state record.
q q q
“The most rewarding thing is trying to protect those who can’t protect themselves.”
-- Frank Gasper, of Bismarck, who is retiring after 25 years as an FBI agent.
q q q
"We don't need to be legalizing marijuana, but I'm smart enough to look around and see that it's all around us."
-- Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, referencing voters in South Dakota and Montana legalizing marijuana last year. The North Dakota Legislature is considering doing the same.
q q q
“I think folks are still feeling the pinch.”
-- Josh Askvig, state director of AARP, which is fighting a proposed rate increase by Montana-Dakota Utilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
“The surgery went well, I feel good, and I’m looking forward to many pain-free horseback rides in the future. I am, however, sad to report that even though I haven’t used my four years of NCAA eligibility, my career as a hurdler is over.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, after having hip replacement surgery.
q q q
"We don't have the pattern we usually have around this time of year. It's almost coming from due west, and that's keeping us mild."
-- National Weather Service Meteorologist Zach Hargrove, on the historically warm start to March in the Bismarck region.