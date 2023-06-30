“She was a light in this world that was taken too soon. She loved her family and friends, and was very loyal and would do anything for them.”

-- Family members of 16-year-old Taryn Hohbein, who Bismarck police say was the victim of a homicide. She is the daughter of Angela Schwarting and Jesse Hohbein.

“For nearly 20 years, I’ve been honored to serve the Chamber EDC in a number of different volunteer roles including chair of the Leadership Bismarck-Mandan Steering Committee and board chair in 2017. So I can’t think of a better opportunity to give back to a community that has already given me and my family so much.”

-- Brenda Nagel, after being named Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC president and chief executive officer.

"If released to the public, someone with nefarious purposes could identify which specific pipeline segments to target."

-- Summit Carbon Solutions attorney James Curry, arguing why North Dakota regulators should allow the company to keep secret some information related to its planned carbon dioxide pipeline.

"Summit has consistently throughout this proceeding taken the position that this pipeline is in their words 'entirely safe' but yet they want to in secret provide this information to the PSC, not share it with the public, not share it with the city and say, 'Just trust us.'"

-- Attorney Randall Bakke, who represents landowners opposed to the planned route of Summit Carbon Solution's Midwest Carbon Express carbon dioxide pipeline, arguing why the state Public Service Commission should not allow the company to keep secret some information related to the project.

"Our team is committed to providing the same high-quality care to patients and will work to ensure a smooth transition for all involved. As a longtime resident of Bismarck, and a former advisory board member at St. Alexius, I am thrilled to continue the legacy of Great Plains Rehabilitation Services under the name of Great Plains Restorative Services."

-- Dick Hedahl, one of three local businessmen who have bought Great Plains Rehabilitation Services from CHI St. Alexius Health.

“The demand for broadband capacity continues to grow, and this grant provides critical funding that allows DCN and our owners to continue providing customers reliable, high-speed connectivity at an affordable price.”

-- Seth Arndorfer, CEO of Bismarck-based Dakota Carrier Network, which is getting a $19.7 million federal grant to help extend high-speed internet service to communities across North Dakota.

“Current conditions are excellent across the state with adequate moisture this spring and early summer. These conditions should foster insect hatches, which would provide forage to chicks for brood rearing.

-- North Dakota Game and Fish Department Upland Game Biologist RJ Gross, on a promising outlook for the fall pheasant hunting season.

“We just need to get the drones out to the schools. That’s the only real barrier to our success.”

-- Kaleb Dschaak, founder and CEO of Fenworks, a company helping organize drone racing as a high school sport in North Dakota.

“We want our facilities to operate in a carbon-managed future.”

-- Ben Fladhammer, communications manager for Minnkota Power Cooperative, which is planning a carbon dioxide storage facility that would significantly expand capacity for Project Tundra, the country's largest planned CO2 storage project.

“My brother said when he got into the ambulance, ‘Well, at least we’re alive.’”

-- Arlin Lund, after the home he shared with his brother Will near Selfridge was destroyed by a strong storm.