“The student section stood close to the court for the entire game chanting, mocking, bullying and attempting to throw us off our game. This is my first experience having to endure such hatred and harassment. I love basketball but this isn't the environment that should be allowed.”

-- Bismarck High basketball player Andre Austin, who was subjected to racial taunts and slurs during a game with Jamestown.

q q q

"I love that place ... it's just kind of a magical place. The lights on the dam are lit up, there's fog over the water, ducks and geese chattering, peaceful and beautiful. And it's right in our backyard."

-- Shane Johnson, a 34-year-old oil field worker from Minot, who caught a state record burbot at the Garrison Dam Tailrace.

q q q

"The single intent of this ... is not to overrestrict this pipeline -- we cannot stop it through our zoning, through our ordinances, we cannot overrule (state regulators). We cannot stop this. It's coming. But we can ask for some mitigating factors, and one of the mitigating factors in my mind is the protection of life safety."

-- Burleigh County Planning Director Mitch Flanagan, on a proposed ordinance that would require Summit Carbon Solutions to submit emergency plans to local officials for its planned Midwest Carbon Express carbon dioxide pipeline.

q q q

“Is it any different than us saying to a wheat farmer, ‘You know what? You’re getting $10 a bushel for your wheat, so maybe we should apply some kind of a tax on you.’ I just don’t philosophically believe that it’s good policy.”

-- Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, who opposes a bill that would remove a requirement for energy producers to pay higher taxes when oil prices reach high levels.

q q q

"What happens is, once I leave Bismarck at the end of the session, as things come up and as I have discussions with people ... and I have ideas, I have them drafted and then when I show up in Bismarck, I've got a pile of them."

-- Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, who is among lawmakers who have brought the most bills this legislative session.

q q q

“From the site, there’s over 50 different plant species that have been recognized. A lot of which were named at that site, the first place they were known from, which makes it by far the most diverse plant fossil locality anywhere in North America. So it’s a pretty impressive site.”

-- North Dakota Geological Survey Senior Paleontologist Clint Boyd, on the Almost fossil site in Morton County.

q q q

"The concept is we're trying to create this trail that would be easier for people to catch and find the people that are doing it."

-- Sen. Doug Larsen, R-Mandan, on a bill targeting thefts of catalytic converters -- vehicle anti-pollution devices that contain precious metals.

q q q

"I can't comment on my sources."

-- Rep. Scott Dyk, R-Williston, who has been asked by Williston education officials to apologize and retract comments alleging the high school football team assaulted a transgender student.

q q q

“We have some very critical services that we need to work together on, and we need to create transparency between both commissions.”

-- Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz, urging the Burleigh County Commission to reconsider its rejection of a proposal to create a special committee with the city dedicated to improving communication.

q q q

“I’m going to support this in the hopes that maybe it's not just crazy or insane -- which I think it is. It's really vital that the city of Bismarck and Burleigh County staff get on the same page.”

-- Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner, as the group reconsidered its earlier rejection of a proposal to create a special committee with the city dedicated to improving communication.