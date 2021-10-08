Eminently quotable: 'The bottom line is safer communities'

-- Hettinger-area hunter Loren Luckow, discussing the joys of pheasant hunting with friends. North Dakota’s pheasant season opens this weekend.

q q q

"You can expect during the session to be very, very busy."

-- Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, talking to other lawmakers about the upcoming session to divvy up federal coronavirus aid and to approve a new legislative district map.

q q q

“It was important for me to show our people, especially the younger generation, to research and learn and know about your history of your people, your culture, your agreements that have been put in place. And you cannot let it be diminished.”

-- Spirit Lake Tribal Chairman Doug Yankton, on the reservation's boundaries being remapped and restored as dictated by treaty.

q q q

"The bottom line is safer communities on the reservation. That's the whole intent and purpose of doing it."