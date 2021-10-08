Eminently quotable: 'The bottom line is safer communities'

“Right now, stepping into a hospital in North Dakota is like stepping into an alternate reality."
-- Joshua Ranum, vice president of the North Dakota Medical Association and a physician at West River Health Services in Hettinger, on the recent COVID-19 surge that is on the verge of overwhelming hospitals.
q q q
"Why he would think to not stop, I don't understand."
-- Jerry Knutson, father of Craig Knutson, who was shot and killed by Highway Patrol Trooper Steven Mayer on Interstate 94 west of Mandan on Sept. 7 after initially refusing to pull over and then brandishing a gun. Mayer was cleared of any wrongdoing.
q q q
"I see it, I hear it, but I'll never understand their pain."
-- Tawacin Was’ake Win, 22, of Bismarck, reflecting on stories her grandparents told her about the years they spent alongside other Native American children in boarding schools. Was'ake Win took part in a recent memorial walk.
q q q
“If we have six guys and get six birds we’re happy. We’re not diehards.”
-- Hettinger-area hunter Loren Luckow, discussing the joys of pheasant hunting with friends. North Dakota’s pheasant season opens this weekend.
q q q
"You can expect during the session to be very, very busy."
-- Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, talking to other lawmakers about the upcoming session to divvy up federal coronavirus aid and to approve a new legislative district map.
q q q
“It was important for me to show our people, especially the younger generation, to research and learn and know about your history of your people, your culture, your agreements that have been put in place. And you cannot let it be diminished.”
-- Spirit Lake Tribal Chairman Doug Yankton, on the reservation's boundaries being remapped and restored as dictated by treaty.
q q q
"The bottom line is safer communities on the reservation. That's the whole intent and purpose of doing it."
-- Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Chairman Mark Fox, as the tribe and the North Dakota Highway Patrol signed an agreement aiming to improve emergency responses on the vast Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
q q q
"We ask that our families speak to their children about social media, current trends taking place, and how these temporary fads can ultimately impact their future."
-- Mandan Middle School Principal Ryan Leingang, in a letter to parents addressing a TikTok internet challenge that is leading to school vandalism and thefts across the country, including in Bismarck-Mandan.
q q q
“We’re grateful for the courageous men and women of the North Dakota National Guard for their readiness to protect our great state and nation when needed. We know they will serve with professionalism, compassion and integrity as they support efforts to end this humanitarian crisis and secure the southern border.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, announcing the sendoff date for 125 National Guard soldiers with the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company who will support U.S. Customs and Border Protection in securing the southern border.
q q q
"It is clear that school districts should step up and utilize some of the largess sent from Washington in support of their teachers.”