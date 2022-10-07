Eminently quotable: 'The bonfire is starting to flicker'

“If you can imagine coming to work and not knowing who’s going to show up or not, it’s very anxiety producing, it’s very maddening because you have hundreds of people coming to your door that night who might understand… but they’re coming to eat,” Bopp said. “I’ve lost managers over it because they just can’t handle the anxiety and I really understand.”

-- Robin Bopp, previous co-owner of MacKenzie River Pizza, on struggling to find employees and deciding to close the restaurant's doors mid-August.

q q q

“Homecoming is such an important part of a student’s school experience, their college experience, it’s such a big celebration and typically it revolves around football. So we just started talking about ways that we could bring that student experience back in and give that to our students.”

-- Juanita Lee, communications manager at Bismark State College, on reviving the autumn tradition.

q q q

"We hoped and prayed the jury would see Chad for the guy he was and not for who she said he was. Obviously that came through loud and clear."

-- Lori Kraus, Chad Entzel's sister, on jurors not believing Nikki Entzel's characterization of her brother and finding Nikki Entzel guilty.

q q q

"For those who have become used to summer heat and humidity, the weather late this week will be a blustery reminder that fall is well underway, with winter not far off."

-- Mike LeSeney, AccuWeather senior meteorologist, on the first hard freeze of the season expected Friday morning.

q q q

“I don’t even want to say ‘when there’s smoke, there’s fire’ because I think we’re past smoke. I think the bonfire is starting to flicker in the night.”

-- Democratic-NPL Chairman Patrick Hart, on the controversy surrounding the deletion of former Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem's emails.

q q q

“What this shows us is that students are seeing the value of our polytechnic education model and how it benefits them."

-- Doug Jensen, president of Bismarck State College, which saw its official fall enrollment grow nearly 6.3% this year.

q q q

"I would speculate it’s due to an increasing (bighorn) population in North Dakota and a corresponding high interest in hunting."

-- North Dakota Game and Fish Department Big Game Management Biologist Brett Wiedmann, on applications for bighorn hunting licenses in the state setting another record this year.

q q q

"(It) will enhance and strengthen broadband access in some of the most difficult-to-reach locations and communities in North Dakota.”

-- Rural Development State Director Erin Oban, on three North Dakota companies and a cooperative getting $47 million in loans and grants to boost high-speed internet access for homes, businesses, farms and schools in the state.

q q q

“North Dakota’s economy is showing potential for growth. This is despite increasing signs that the national economy may be turning toward a recession.”

-- North Dakota State University economics professor Jeremy Jackson, director of the Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise.

q q q

“One of our initial questions is, would solar work for this business? The answers pointed to yes.”

-- Teresa Chrest, member of a group in the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC's Leadership Bismarck-Mandan program, which proposed a project to install solar panels to the roof of Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe. The work is planned next spring.