Eminently quotable: 'That's kind of the best social distancing alive'

"I'm certainly better than I was, but, hell, anything's better than the way I was. I feel positive about it."
-- North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who is two months into his battle with COVID-19.
q q q
"We got home, and it's pheasant season, so that's kind of the best social distancing alive."
-- U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., on not self-quarantining after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.
q q q
"Mistakes were made, and we're correcting it."
-- Mandan School Superintendent Mike Bitz, discussing a "Trump 2020" flag featuring a profane slogan that was on display in a classroom at Mandan High School.
q q q
"I would like my money back, not because I care about the money, because I don't, but as a symbol that reason prevails over chaos and good prevails over evil."
-- Former North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer, who was denied reimbursement of attorney fees for legal counsel she retained amid a criminal investigation into audit findings critical of her department. No charges resulted.
q q q
"He had a lot of feelings for his county and his country and wanting to make things better, and his heart was in farming. He wanted things better for farmers and the coal industry. So many things he was very passionate about, and was hoping that he could get into the Legislature and be of some help."
-- Pat Andahl, mother of Bismarck-area legislative candidate David Andahl, who died of COVID-19 just weeks before the conclusion of the general election.
q q q
“My biggest concern is that we’re going to run short of ammo.”
-- Darryl Howard, owner of Double H Guns in Bismarck, discussing how supply chain issues related to the coronavirus pandemic might impact fall hunting seasons.
q q q
“It’s enough where it’s gotten our attention, and we’re going to want to do more investigation … to gauge the intensity of this die-out.”
-- Jeb Williams, wildlife chief for the state Game and Fish Department, which is working to determine the severity of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer in southwestern North Dakota.
q q q
“It’s all in; $14.5 to $16.5 million, that’s everything, soup to nuts. Basketballs, staplers, everything to get that building open on Day One.”
-- Bismarck Public Schools Business Manager Darin Scherr, detailing the cost of each of two elementary schools planned in north Bismarck.
q q q
“You can pretty much count on the fact that when we get some transmission, wind developers will be back.”
-- North Dakota Transmission Authority Director John Weeda, on power grid congestion that has stalled some wind power projects.
q q q
“Lots of guys just want to come out with friends and get together. If they shoot some birds, great.”
-- Jeff Czywczynski, owner of Dakota Winds Hunting in Scranton, talking about the camaraderie of pheasant hunting.
q q q
"We've lost quite a few of our experienced election workers due to COVID-19. Their health and safety comes first."
-- Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White, on veteran poll workers not working this election because they're at higher risk for coronavirus.
q q q
"This is the real deal now."
-- James Leiman, director of economic development and finance at the North Dakota Department of Commerce, on the introduction next week of intermodal rail service, after an effort that has spanned two decades and included at least two unsuccessful attempts.
