“This is something that I believed could be worked out since I could not find major conflicts before or during the campaign and election. Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the case. We have recently received two opinions, one written and one verbal, stating that there are major conflicts between the two positions.”

-- Bismarck City Commissioner Mark Splonskowski, resigning in the wake of city and county attorney opinions that he’ll encounter conflicts of interest when he assumes the Burleigh County auditor/treasurer position in April.

q q q

"I fear for the safety of my family; I fear for the safety of the schoolchildren; and I also fear for the safety of those in the rural residential area that this pipeline is proposed to go through."

-- Former Bismarck Mayor John Warford, expressing opposition to the Midwest Carbon Express pipeline, which would cross the county 5 miles to the north of Bismarck, where he and his family live.

q q q

"I'm not dismissing anybody's concerns here; I think they're genuinely held. I'm not sure they're based in fact."

-- Jeff Skaare, director of land, legal and regulatory affairs for Summit Carbon Solutions, speaking about opposition to the company's planned Midwest Carbon Express pipeline.

q q q

"It certainly is typical for this time of year. March is easily our snowiest month, on average."

-- Todd Hamilton, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Bismarck, discussing the recent snowy pattern in North Dakota.

q q q

“When constituents work with a legislator to introduce a bill, and then a multibillion-dollar industry can basically remove every single word in the bill and replace it with whatever they want (by) working behind the scenes, that should ring some alarm bells.”

-- Royalty owner Shane Leverenz, after the Senate rewrote a bill aimed at giving mineral owners more transparency when it comes to disputed fees when royalties are calculated.

q q q

"Burlington Northern Sante Fe has built its empire with the help of this structure and with the investment of our national government. Time to give back."

-- Amy Sakariassen, a consultant for the Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit, which is fighting a state permit that would clear the way for BNSF Railway to tear down the 140-year-old Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge.

q q q

"This is a critical project for BNSF to continue to safely and efficiently serve our customers across North Dakota and throughout our network. Replacement of our bridge between Bismarck and Mandan is an example of the significant investments BNSF makes in our infrastructure to safely transport the commodities we all depend on."

-- BNSF Railway Environmental Attorney Laura Mona, describing the necessity of replacing the 140-year-old Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge over the Missouri River.

q q q

“We have such nice people, but every time there’s a funeral, we know we’re shrinking down to fewer and fewer people, and if we don’t do something about it, it’ll be out of our hands.”

-- Sheyenne resident Patti Larson, on an effort to recruit new Americans to shrinking small towns in North Dakota.

q q q

“In the pursuit of this project, we faced many challenges, including two economic downturns, the pandemic, supply chain shortages, and unprecedented inflation. Not every portion of the project is complete yet, but it’s done enough so Gateway to Science can get back to serving the children and families in our community and state.”

-- Beth Demke, executive director of North Dakota's Gateway to Science, which has opened its $26 million facility west of the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck overlooking the Missouri River valley.