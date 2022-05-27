Eminently quotable: 'That’s not what anybody envisioned'

"This is harmful to the process when people are doing these things."

-- Williston businessman Jeff Zarling, co-chairman of Protect North Dakota's Constitution, after the group's initiated measure that would have made it harder to amend the North Dakota Constitution was disqualified from the ballot due to petition signatures that Secretary of State Al Jaeger said were improper, questionable or illegally obtained.

"We anticipate the attendees at this tournament will spend around $725,000 in our community while they are here."

-- Sheri Grossman, CEO of the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau, which expects the North Dakota State High School Track and Field Meet to bring 7,500 people to the capital city.

“This is something we haven’t seen before. It has been a nationwide issue, but it hasn’t affected us. Last year we were fine all the way across the board. We were able to keep our pools open for normal hours and fully staffed. So this is new.”

-- Mike Wald, facilities and programs director for the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, which is starting the summer with adjusted pool hours and swim lessons due to a shortage of lifeguards tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’ve seen a strong rebound in travel. People are feeling much more comfortable with travel now than they had been. There's a great deal of pent-up demand. Perhaps families have been saving up for their vacation when they finally felt it was safe enough to do so."

-- Gene LaDoucer, spokesman for AAA in North Dakota, anticipating a strong summer travel season following two years in which the coronavirus pandemic prompted fewer people to take trips.

“I’ve never thought of a gas station or convenience store as a bar -- that’s not what anybody envisioned.”

-- Attorney General Drew Wrigley, on such businesses selling and serving booze so they can meet the definition of a "bar" under state law and have electronic pull tab machines.

“Investigations take time, and the Bismarck Police Department uses facts, science, and evidence to come to investigative conclusions.”

-- Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner, expressing frustration with social media rumors that circulated after an 18-year-old man's body was found in an auto shop.

"It's just time to enjoy my retirement."

-- North Dakota Ethics Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele, who will step down Aug. 1. The former National Guard ethics counselor initially retired in 2019, but he took on the Ethics Commission role in January 2020.

“They were very specific on looking for the most significant emission-reduction projects that were there and also the most innovative. They also looked at the impact to the state’s current economy.”

-- Clean Sustainable Energy Authority Director Al Anderson, after $115 in loans and a $1 million grant were approved for carbon capture projects in the state.

