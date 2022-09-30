Eminently quotable: 'That is not what is on people's minds'

"In the scheme of things, it isn't a big amount of money. What's bugging me is the trust."

-- Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, commenting on a state auditor's investigative report into a $1.8 million building cost overrun incurred under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

q q q

"We're going to try and institutionalize lessons learned."

-- Sen. Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, who led the drafting of the Legislature's workplace harassment policy in 2018, on planned updates.

q q q

“We have equipment but we don’t have the workforce. So that’s our No. 1 issue.”

-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, discussing a shortage of trained workers in the Bakken oil patch.

q q q

"Workforce shortage is what I'm hearing everywhere I go."

-- Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthews, commenting on the difficulty of hiring quality employees for the county.

q q q

"When you talk to people on the street, virtually nobody complains about their state income tax ... That is not what is on people's minds. They're asking for property tax relief."

-- Sen. Mark Weber, R-Casselton, helping pitch a GOP property tax relief plan that could compete next year against income tax relief championed by Gov. Doug Burgum.

q q q

“It’ll be interesting to see (the results) because that’s really what we’re going to be looking at from 2019 to 2023 -- with the pandemic, are we going to see a huge increase? We’re expecting that.”

-- School Health Specialist Sarah Massey, on a survey next spring that will show whether the coronavirus pandemic has worsened already-high obesity rates among high school students in North Dakota.

q q q

“It’s truly a new day, it’s truly a new beginning to help us address the economic disparity in Indian Country in North Dakota. I believe this to be a model.”

-- Cynthia Lindquist, president of Cankdeska Cikana Community College in Fort Totten, on an apprenticeship program that aims to improve opportunities for graduates of tribal colleges in North Dakota, and help address the state's workforce shortage at the same time.

q q q

“New construction isn’t always the answer, especially when there are existing housing units that can be revitalized, bringing new life to a neighborhood and providing the tenants with ready access to established services.”

-- Dave Flohr, executive director of the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency, which helped finance the new Boulevard Avenue Apartments affordable housing project in Bismarck.

q q q

“I am always impressed with the caliber of the art submitted, and each and every entry reminds us of the beauty of the natural world the Duck Stamp is designed to protect."

-- U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams, after the conclusion of the 2022 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest, which was based in Bismarck before being moved to an online event due to COVID-19 concerns.