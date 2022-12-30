Eminently quotable: 'Tanks filled up and wells were shut down'

“We’ve had some families that are like, $4 over, so their income level is too high, and so then they get cut off from that. When you think about inflation, $4 isn’t that much, and when you factor in the cost of everything else, that’s why they are struggling to pay for their meals too.”

— Michelle Wagner, child nutrition program director at Bismarck Public Schools, on middle income families whose children don’t qualify for free or reduced price meals under income eligibility guidelines.

q q q

“The energy industry is getting more complex, and if North Dakota is going to continue to be an energy powerhouse, our state must remain business-friendly to ensure companies can be successful.”

— North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness commenting on the new North Dakota Energy and Economic Coordination Office.

q q q

“It’s a simple life. It’s completely different than just normal living. You never have to pack to go anywhere, everything is in the van.”

— Jason Diamond, who spent the past three months in Bismarck living inside his home on wheels with his wife, Hailey Hanson, and their goldendoodle, Spud.

q q q

“These mountains of snow are the first deposits of moisture that we will be looking for next spring. Hopefully all the hard work and troubles of these recent storms will result in some nice green grass and plentiful hay crops in 2023 and give producers the opportunity to restock their herds if they so desire.”

— North Dakota Stockmen’s Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson noting the positive side of the harsh early winter.

q q q

“It’s why I do this.”

— Bismarck resident and Ukraine immigrant Nataliia Ostapchuk, who plays Santa Claus for Ukrainian children — many of whom, when asked what they’d like for Christmas, told her they wish for Russian’s invasion of Ukraine to end.

q q q

“It’s been something we’ve wanted to accomplish for many years.”

— Mandan Park District Director Cole Higlin, during the opening of the $4.1 million Mandan Tennis Center.

q q q

“Crude oil trucks were not moving, pumpers weren’t on the road, tanks filled up and wells were shut down.”

— State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, detailing the impact of the multiday blizzard earlier this month on oil production in western North Dakota.

q q q

“I think it really does need to have an in-depth study to determine how this would work effectively, so that we’re not having annual sessions just to have annual sessions.”

— Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, the North Dakota House majority leader, indicating he’s not yet sold on the idea of annual legislative sessions, even with lawmakers facing term limits.

q q q

“The recent weather events have created challenges; however, our airports are equipped to handle harsh winter conditions. Airport and airline personnel will continue to work hard throughout the winter months to minimize airline cancellations or delays and maintain flight schedules as best possible.”

— North Dakota Aeronautics Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner, detailing the impacts of harsh early winter weather on the state’s commercial airports.