Eminently quotable: Springtime is always one of optimism

“Someone sent me a picture the other day of a crocus trying to pop its way out of the ground through a little snowbank, and I look outside and hear more birds chirping everyday. I think at this time in North Dakota, springtime is always one of optimism. I mean, our agricultural roots in this state get people to start thinking about getting back in the field and getting (crops) into the ground and the whole cycle of life that is happening. And I would encourage everybody -- if you unplug for an hour, take a look at the beautiful state of North Dakota, take a look at the amazing place that we live, and I think what you can add to that, is something that I have, which is wonder, just true wonder and awe about what a beautiful place this is.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum
q q q
“People here are trying to take this seriously. We have a very old population, and they are very nervous.”
-- Mike Dowling, owner of a grocery story on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, discussing the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"I kill for the day that I can open those doors back up."
-- Mike Klostreich, owner of a Mandan barber shop that, like other personal care service businesses, was shut down by Gov. Doug Burgum to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
q q q
"It was very well hidden. We were pretty darned excited. This is awesome -- I never win anything. I'm always a day late and a dollar short."
-- Jeanette Keller of Bismarck, who with the help of family found the golden egg in this year's Bismarck Tribune Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by Bismarck Heating and Air. The family won $1,000 after following the clues and finding the egg in an old railroad tie at the Fort Lincoln Trolley ticket building in Mandan.
q q q
“Our fervent hope is that no North Dakotan ever has to step into one of those sites, and we don’t have to staff them.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, on COVID-19 field hospitals, one of which has been set up in the University of Mary Fieldhouse.
q q q
“There was no evidence from the autopsy of excessive use of force.”
-- Mandan Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten, detailing autopsy results showing John “Ernie” Prudente Jr., 36, died Feb. 8 of "excited delirium as a result of methamphetamine use and underlying diagnoses,” following a traffic stop. Two officers involved were cleared of any wrongdoing.
q q q
“There were cars winding around city blocks waiting to take their turns.”
-- Rick Lemke, on the popularity of state-conducted COVID-19 drive-thru surveillance testing in the small town of Gladstone. Lemke and his wife, Ashley, waited about 2 ½ hours for their tests.
q q q
“The business that we’re in requires mouths. We feed people, and so we have to begin to look more outward especially in places that have higher densities.”
-- Cloverdale Foods President and CEO Scott Russell, talking about the Mandan company's planned $20 million building expansion and its plan to expand its market to areas such as California and Texas.
