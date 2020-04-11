Eminently quotable: Springtime is always one of optimism

“Someone sent me a picture the other day of a crocus trying to pop its way out of the ground through a little snowbank, and I look outside and hear more birds chirping everyday. I think at this time in North Dakota, springtime is always one of optimism. I mean, our agricultural roots in this state get people to start thinking about getting back in the field and getting (crops) into the ground and the whole cycle of life that is happening. And I would encourage everybody -- if you unplug for an hour, take a look at the beautiful state of North Dakota, take a look at the amazing place that we live, and I think what you can add to that, is something that I have, which is wonder, just true wonder and awe about what a beautiful place this is.”